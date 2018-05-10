News

NFU holds open-house briefing for MPs on its consultation response

Just hours after Defra’s ‘Health and Harmony’ consultation closed, the NFU briefed MPs on its proposals and galvanised political support for food production, trade and the farmed environment in a future policy

The NFU hosted MPs, peers and advisers from all three major parties in an open forum to hear why any new policy should enable a productive and profitable British farming sector that continues to produce affordable food for all.

Those who attended were given a copy of the consultation response and spoke with both NFU President Minette Batters and members of the NFU’s dedicated Brexit team.

NFU President Minette Batters said:

“It was really encouraging to see so many politicians drop into our event today as it demonstrates they understand what a pivotal moment this is for the UK farming and horticulture industry.

“Their reaction to our response has been very positive so far and I look forward to engaging with members of both the House of Commons and Lords to help deliver the NFU’s vision for the future of food, farming and the environment.”

As reported by NFU (UK)