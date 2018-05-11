News

Impurities in FDA-approved injectible iron solutions: a response to the claims

Ceva's response to Pharmacosmos study on impurities in FDA-approved injectable Iron solutions

In a letter to the Journal of Swine Health and Production, Ceva has responded to the claims that only one injectible iron product used in piglets contains zero heavy metal impurities - they have stated that this claim is factually incorrect and puts the industry and its animals at risk.

It is a medical fact that iron-deficiency anaemia among baby pigs poses a risk to both animal welfare and productivity, as baby pigs are highly susceptible to iron deficiency. An injection of iron shortly after birth remains the scientifically proven, most effective way to prevent anaemia in pigs.

Today, there are a number of FDA-approved injectable iron products currently on the market that have been used by thousands of pork producers for many years to effectively prevent iron-deficiency anaemia. It has been clearly demonstrated over many years that this class of products is unequivocally safe for use as indicated in baby pigs. More importantly, there has been no documented negative impact on food safety.

Recently, a scientific journal article (May/June issue JSHAP), based on a study funded by Pharmacosmos, a maker of injectable iron, has been published that implies that there is risk to both pig health and food safety from the use of FDA-approved injectable iron products.

These implications are categorically untrue and are not substantiated by any scientific research.

More importantly, these implications, in an attempt to differentiate and promote one iron product over another, jeopardise the reputation of the entire food animal industry and place consumer confidence in pork products at risk.

Stringent policies and procedures developed by veterinarians, governmental agencies, scientists and conscientious food chain partners are in place to ensure safe, healthy food for consumers. This is the industry’s most important responsibility.

The FDA has approved Ceva’s GleptoForte® and other injectable iron products to be safe and effective. To imply otherwise does a tremendous disservice to the industry and consumers worldwide.

