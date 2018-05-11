News

Pork Checkoff to be featured at World Meat Congress

The biennial global event is to be held in Dallas, 30 May to 1 June 2018 and will bring together the world’s major red meat industry leaders

For the first time in more than 20 years, the world’s premier gathering of red meat industry leaders is coming to the United States, and the Pork Checkoff is a major sponsor of the event. Hosted by the International Meat Secretariat (IMS) and the US Meat Export Federation (USMEF), the 22nd World Meat Congress will commence this May.

“We are excited to be a major sponsor of the 2018 World Meat Congress,” said Bill Luckey, chair of the Checkoff’s international marketing committee and a pig farmer from Columbus, Nebraska.

“This conference provides a historic opportunity to gather critical insights and showcase the superiority of US pork production to key international customers.”

During the World Meat Congress, US pork will be featured in the following ways:

• Prominently featured in several meals, including the opening reception and a pork-themed luncheon;

• A booth where Pork Checkoff staff will feature the quality of US pork and share the We Care® and sustainability story of US pig farmers; and

• Keynote speakers chosen by Checkoff and USMEF leadership to discuss emerging issues.

“Exports will continue to play an important role in producer profitability during 2018, and offer the ability of our industry to sustainably grow in the future. As a significant World Meat Congress sponsor, we will build critical relationships that help us articulate key strategies to define new export markets and grow pork demand in existing ones,” said Luckey.

As reported by the Pork Checkoff