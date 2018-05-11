ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Pork Checkoff to be featured at World Meat Congress

11 May 2018

The biennial global event is to be held in Dallas, 30 May to 1 June 2018 and will bring together the world’s major red meat industry leaders

For the first time in more than 20 years, the world’s premier gathering of red meat industry leaders is coming to the United States, and the Pork Checkoff is a major sponsor of the event. Hosted by the International Meat Secretariat (IMS) and the US Meat Export Federation (USMEF), the 22nd World Meat Congress will commence this May.

“We are excited to be a major sponsor of the 2018 World Meat Congress,” said Bill Luckey, chair of the Checkoff’s international marketing committee and a pig farmer from Columbus, Nebraska.

“This conference provides a historic opportunity to gather critical insights and showcase the superiority of US pork production to key international customers.”

During the World Meat Congress, US pork will be featured in the following ways:

• Prominently featured in several meals, including the opening reception and a pork-themed luncheon;

• A booth where Pork Checkoff staff will feature the quality of US pork and share the We Care® and sustainability story of US pig farmers; and

• Keynote speakers chosen by Checkoff and USMEF leadership to discuss emerging issues.

“Exports will continue to play an important role in producer profitability during 2018, and offer the ability of our industry to sustainably grow in the future. As a significant World Meat Congress sponsor, we will build critical relationships that help us articulate key strategies to define new export markets and grow pork demand in existing ones,” said Luckey.

 

As reported by the Pork Checkoff

 

Pig Meat Quality, Marketing Pork, Conferences & Events, Training & Development, Farmer/Worker Health & Safety


Share This

News By

Related News

More News

Great success of Magapor´s ITM international meeting

News from Spain   11 May 2018

Data can help improve PRRS control

News from Global   11 May 2018

CCTV in English abattoirs now mandatory

News from United Kingdom   11 May 2018

Impurities in FDA-approved injectible iron solutions: a response to the claims

News from Global   11 May 2018

Zoetis releases results of new Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV studies

News from Spain   10 May 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Russia May 2018

News from Russian Federation   10 May 2018

Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project expanding but needs more industry participants

News from United States   10 May 2018

Heavy metal impurities found in 94 percent of tested injectable irons for piglets

News from Global   10 May 2018

White House agreement on Renewable Fuel Standard

News from United States   10 May 2018

NFU holds open-house briefing for MPs on its consultation response

News from United Kingdom   10 May 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books