ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

New guide highlights livestock opportunities for arable farmers

14 May 2018

British Pig Executive

The numerous opportunities for collaboration between arable and livestock enterprises have been highlighted in a new guide issued by AHDB

With both the economic and environmental sustainability of UK farming systems under the microscope, the ‘Livestock and the arable rotation’ guide looks to inspire farmers to work together for mutual benefit.

The guide covers the extensive opportunities available, including the grazing of arable land, growing crops for silage or hay and arranging muck-for-straw deals.

Targeted at managers of arable-based systems who are thinking about such opportunities for the first time, the publication can be downloaded and picked up at several key events taking place this summer.

The guide includes sections on leys, cover crops, forage crops, maize, outdoor pig production and manures. Key points to consider when making formal agreements are also covered.

Dr Liz Genever, from AHDB Beef & Lamb, said: “Efficient livestock systems require a supply of quality grass and forage. Arable enterprises can play an important role in diversifying the feed sources available to livestock farmers.

“Where there’s a livestock enterprise, there’s an opportunity. Those opportunities can range from the relatively simple, such as exchanging muck for straw, to more complex rental agreements.”

Teresa Meadows, from AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds, said: “Many arable farmers want to optimise the long-term productivity of their land and this means getting the rotation right.

“Working with livestock enterprises can help diversify income streams, spread production risks and play a role in improving soil health and reducing weed burdens.”

The guide includes several case studies to illustrate the advantages of working in partnership. In one case study, for example, a 31 pence per head per day saving was made by outwintering dairy heifers on a brassica forage crop, compared to housing the animals.

The guide provides top-line information and signposts to numerous resources that provide the detail necessary to forge specific agreements.

How to access the guide...

The guide, along with links to further resources, can be accessed via cereals.ahdb.org.uk/livestock
Printed copies will be available to pick up at several key events taking place this summer, including:

  • 2018 NBA Beef Expo, Shropshire (25 May 2018)
  • Cereals 2018, Cambridgeshire (13 to 14 June 2018)
  • AHDB Arable Connections, various locations (June to July)

The AHDB stand (467) at Cereals 2018 and Arable Connections also features Monitor Farm debates on the topic of ‘rotations’.

 

As reported by AHDB

ThePigSite News Desk Read more BPEX News here
Feed and Nutrition, Production Management, Company/Products, Training & Development, Environmental Management, Crop


Share This

News By

Related News

NFU launches Science Farm education resources

News from United Kingdom  14 May 2018

Impurities in FDA-approved injectible iron solutions: a response to the claims

News from Global  11 May 2018

Great success of Magapor´s ITM international meeting

News from Spain  11 May 2018

Quarterly China pork report by IQC Insights - Q1 2018

News from China  10 May 2018

NFU holds open-house briefing for MPs on its consultation response

News from United Kingdom  10 May 2018

More News

USDA announces elimination of hog carcass cleaning regulation

News from United States   14 May 2018

Data can help improve PRRS control

News from Global   11 May 2018

Pork Checkoff to be featured at World Meat Congress

News from United States   11 May 2018

CCTV in English abattoirs now mandatory

News from United Kingdom   11 May 2018

Zoetis releases results of new Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV studies

News from Spain   10 May 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Russia May 2018

News from Russian Federation   10 May 2018

Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project expanding but needs more industry participants

News from United States   10 May 2018

Heavy metal impurities found in 94 percent of tested injectable irons for piglets

News from Global   10 May 2018

White House agreement on Renewable Fuel Standard

News from United States   10 May 2018

Biological control of intestinal parasites

News from Australia   09 May 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books