Livestock in Low Input Systems 2018

Following the growing success of previous events, the Scottish Organic Producers Association (SOPA) would like to invite those from across the agricultural sector to attend this year’s Livestock in Low Input Systems (LILIS) conference on Friday June 15th 2018

SOPA are once again joining forces with Organic Farmers & Growers (OF&G) to host the conference, which will be held on the 15th of June 2018 from 11am to 4pm at Barnside Farm, near Duns in the Scottish Borders.

The 2018 LILIS conference brings together some innovative thinkers to discuss the mutual relationships between soils, plants, animals and humans in farming.

This year’s conference, in SOPA’s 30th birthday year, will focus on balance, specifically the balance and relationships between soil, plant, animal and humans (both physically and emotionally). The theme of the event is ‘Farming for Lifestyle: how a work-life balance can be achieved without sacrificing farm profit’.

Hosted by Charley and Andrea Walker at Barnside Farm, the winners of the 2017 Agriscot Sheep Farm of the Year award, the farm conference will include a long lunch with plenty of time for networking. Attendees will be able to find out more about the award-winning business, as well as take part in an on-farm tour.

The Borders farm comprises 250 hectares on the Lammermuir Hills, operating a low input, grass fed, organic farming system. The Walkers run 840 ewes and 220 hoggs, which are Easycare, and most are bred pure, with all hoggs and a few ewes put to a New Zealand Texel ram. All stock on the farm is managed in a rotational paddock grazing system.

As winners of the 2017 AgriScot Sheep Farm of the Year Award, the judges were impressed with the Walkers' passion and enthusiasm for sheep farming as well as the family’s commitment to recording and monitoring and analysing performance figures to ensure their business continues to improve.

In keeping with this year’s event theme, the Walkers aim to produce easily managed, productive cattle and sheep by running low cost, simple systems which leave a respectable margin and time for family and social life.

Debs Roberts, SOPA Policy Manager, had the following to say about the upcoming event:

“After the success of the past two years, we’re really looking forward to the 2018 LILIS conference, and we’re thrilled to be able to announce that we’re hosting it with Charley and Andrea Walker at Barnside Farm.”

She continued:

“The Walkers are well known for their forward-thinking business, as well as their passion and enthusiasm for the industry, and so we believe that this year’s event will give delegates a great opportunity to find out more and to take home some inspiration to their own businesses.”

Click here to learn more and to purchase tickets