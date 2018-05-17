News

Ceva “Spotlights the Future” at ESPHM 2018

Ceva’s rapid development as a major player in the European swine sector was further underlined with a strong scientific showing during the symposium

The company displayed 28 scientific posters and one oral presentation from trials and on-going research with over 200 veterinarians and customers attending a pre-symposium forum focussed on swine respiratory disease and innovation in veterinary diagnostic techniques.

Dr Paul Langford, from the Imperial College of London, summarised the current and future trends in point of care tests for human diagnostics and their possible application in swine. Dr Joaquim Segalés, University Autonoma of Barcelona (UAB) focused on PCV-2 and the appearance of the new circovirus PCV-3.

Dr Enric Mateu (UAB) looked at that the Immunology of the PRRSV and how to establish the best field vaccination protocols, whilst Dr Dominiek Maes from Ghent University highlighted recent developments in the control of M. hyopneumoniae disease.

Dr Dominiek Maes, University of Ghent, presenting the developments in the control of M. hyopneumoniae disease

For the first time, Ceva broadcast the “Spotlight the future” forum live to multiple delegates from over 35 countries and the recorded webinar, for those not able to attend will be later available online.

Commenting after the forum, Dr Stefano Gozio, Ceva’s Head of Swine said:

“We are very proud to be associated with the swine experts who presented such valuable information today and the number of scientific publications that we were also able to spotlight. Our swine pipeline is very strong and European swine practitioners can expect yet more innovation at ESPHM 2019".

As reported by Ceva