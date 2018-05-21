News

New case of PEDv in Southeastern Manitoba

A new case of PEDv was confirmed on May 15, 2018 in a finisher barn in Southeastern Manitoba. Biocontainment on this site is in place

Manitoba Pork and the Chief Veterinary Office strongly recommend enhanced biosecurity steps be taken on all premises in the area bounded on the west by PTH 75, north by PR 210, east by PTH 12, and south by PTH 52 (and mile road 36N that continues west from the 52 to the 200 and the Red River). This recommendation is meant to encompass areas impacted by PED in May and June of the last three years and provide easily recognisable boundaries for all involved. Consult your veterinarian on enhanced biosecurity protocols that can be implemented on your premises.

In 2017's outbreak, there are currently 68 premises that have reached Presumptive Negative status, 11 Transitional premises and one Positive site remaining.

Porcine epidemic diarrhoea is caused by a coronavirus somewhat similar to that which causes TGE. This virus is widespread in Europe. The virus damages the villi in the gut thus reducing the absorptive surface, with loss of fluid and dehydration. After introduction of the virus into a susceptible breeding herd, a strong immunity develops over two to three weeks. The colostral immunity then protects the piglets. The virus usually disappears spontaneously from breeding herds particularly small ones (< 300 sows).

We encourage all Manitoba producers to sign on to the password-protected Manitoba Coordinated Disease Response (MCDR) online, to access detailed information regarding statuses and locations of affected premises. To arrange to sign a producer confidentiality/information sharing agreement to access MCDR, or for other assistance, contact Jenelle Hamblin, Manager of Swine Health, at jhamblin@manitobapork.com or 204-235-4442.

Click here to learn more about biosecurity procedures for containment of PEDv





As reported by Manitoba Pork