ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

NFU President highlights need for positive trading environment post-Brexit

21 May 2018
National Farmers Union

The President of the NFU will today (Monday 21 May) underline the importance of an ambitious trade deal with the EU for UK agriculture

During a visit to England’s largest sheep producing area, the Yorkshire Dales, Minette Batters will also highlight the significance of the sheep sector to the UK economy.

Mrs Batters will spend the day in Skipton meeting local sheep farmers and will officially open a new livestock sales complex at Craven Cattle Mart.

The complex, which includes two bespoke sale rings, represents the biggest single investment at the site in more than a decade. With 30% of England’s sheep to be found in Yorkshire and the North East, sheep production is vital to the rural economy.

In 2015 the value of sheep meat exports to the EU topped £302 million – representing 95% of all such exports.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mrs Batters highlighted the fact that this year’s lamb sales will be the last before the UK enters unchartered territory outside membership of the EU.

“This brings into sharp focus the importance of securing a favourable trade deal with the EU,” she said, “especially given the value of the sheep sector to the UK and the value of European export markets for sheep meat.

“The trade deals the country is now negotiating seem very far away, with few of us actually exporting or importing directly. But trade is absolutely fundamental to the future of our livestock industry. With so much at stake, the UK Government must adopt a trade policy which prioritises tariff free, frictionless access to the European marketplace.

“This is crucial to underpin market stability – vital not just for farmers but the many wider supply chain businesses that depend on a thriving sheep sector. Clearly there are opportunities to explore new trading agreements with nations around the globe, but we cannot turn our backs on a trading relationship that has, for so long, influenced the development of our livestock industries.

“Farmers are determined to continue delivering for the nation. Whether that’s providing quality, safe, traceable food for everyone, no matter what their budget, or managing iconic landscapes and helping the country achieve its environmental aspirations. But to do this we need the Government and its trade negotiators to understand the very real challenges facing livestock farmers as we head into unchartered waters and be ambitious in their negotiations.”

 

 

As reported by the NFU (UK)

ThePigSite News Desk

Markets and Economics, Marketing Pork, Government & Regulatory


Share This

News By

Related News

Far East holds export hopes for pork sector

News from United Kingdom  21 May 2018

Premium pig classes expected at Royal Bath & West Show

News from United Kingdom  21 May 2018

EU pig prices: quotations are getting nowhere – Netherlands set a positive sign

News from European Union  18 May 2018

Ability to exercise benefits stall-housed gestating sows

News from Canada  18 May 2018

Farmers Union urges USDA to proactively address farm suicide crisis

News from United States  17 May 2018

More News

Swine tagging…why and how!

News from Global   21 May 2018

New case of PEDv in Southeastern Manitoba

News from Canada   21 May 2018

Yeske: Mycoplasma elimination ‘always a good strategy’

News from United States   18 May 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: South East Asia

News from Viet Nam   18 May 2018

Early PRRS vaccination helps protect pigs through slaughter

News from United States   18 May 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Markets

News from United States   18 May 2018

High-risk viruses survive in feed, threaten US pork

News from United States   18 May 2018

Genesus global technical report: Selection indexes – Possibilities in the genomic era

News from United States   18 May 2018

Pig immunology comes of age: killer T cell responses to influenza

News from United Kingdom   18 May 2018

Ceva “Spotlights the Future” at ESPHM 2018

News from Spain   17 May 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books