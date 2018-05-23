News

National UK BBQ Award winners announced by Q Guild of Butchers

The winners of the annual awards were announced at the national awards ceremony in Hertfordshire, England

The competition aims to find the best BBQ products produced by its UK wide members across the following categories; traditional pork sausage, speciality sausage, traditional burger, speciality burger, rump steak and speciality BBQ product as well as awarding one butcher the title of Supreme BBQ Champion.

This year’s Supreme Champion (beating all the other category winners) was Dales Traditional Butcher from Kirkby Lonsdale which won the speciality product category with its Lamb rump, a beautifully tender piece of Cumbrian lamb marinated with rosemary.

The products were cooked by one of the UK’s most exciting, up and coming BBQ chefs, Sam Wanstall from Torque Pitt BBQ and judged on a host of criteria including visual appeal, commerciality, presentation and, of course, taste, by the panel of experts which included Karl Pendlebury AHDB Beef and Lamb and Tom Lavelle from The Alfresco Chef.

Details of the other category winners and runners:

Speciality BBQ Product

Winner: Dales Butchers with Lamb Rump - Kirkby Lonsdale

Judges’ comments:

“This really was the very best product of the day. The flavour was just gorgeous. The closest thing to heaven on a BBQ!”

The Supreme Champion, Mark Duckworth, was delighted with the award and commented:

“I was completely gobsmacked! It’s a great achievement for all our staff. We only joined the Q Guild this year, so to represent the North West and win not one, but two national awards for the Lamb Rump in the first year is fantastic. We are thrilled to bits.”

Runner Up: Chris Hayman Butcher with Caribbean Pork & Pineapple Kebabs - Hengoed



Pork Sausages

Winner: James of Shepperton - Shepperton

Judges’ comments: “The sausage really stood out against the rest of the competition with well-balanced flavour and a nice texture.”

Runner Up: Fields of Anlaby - Anlaby, Hull



Speciality Burger

Winner: James of Shepperton with Beef, Bacon & Cheese Burger - Shepperton

Judges’ comments: “This burger was a real surprise, the flavour profile of the smoky bacon and cheese was incredible.”

Runner Up: Walter Smith with Stilton Special with Herb & Chilli Crust – Lichfield

The BBQ Awards are held annually and are open to any of the 100 plus members of the Q Guild of Butchers throughout the UK. The seven regional heats, which took place between March and early May covering Scotland, Wales, South, South West, North East, North West, East and Midlands, each delivered six category winners for the national finals.

As reported by Q Guild of Butchers

Top image via Shutterstock