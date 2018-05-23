ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Farmers Union urges immediate action on E15 waiver

23 May 2018

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) delay in allowing year-round use of E15 gasoline threatens harm to markets for family farmers, according to National Farmers Union

NFU President Roger Johnson today wrote to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, urging EPA to immediately institute a waiver for summertime sales of E15.

Johnson noted that year-round use of E15 would have significant benefits for farmers, the economy, energy independence, and the environment. Currently, an arbitrary restriction on use of E15 in summer months is limiting the amount of ethanol that can be blended into the nation’s transportation fuel supply. Yet while EPA has been actively working on allowing year-round use of E15 since October 2017, and President Donald Trump committed to allowing an E15 waiver earlier this year, EPA has yet to take any action or provide any time table as to when a waiver can be expected. This delay in issuing a waiver is threatening to upend any potential benefits of a waiver in the upcoming summer months of 2018.

“It is now May, and the summer restrictions on E15 for this year are looming with no apparent movement from EPA on this issue,” said Johnson in his letter to Administrator Pruitt. “Year-round use of E15 is not a new issue for EPA; this has long been supported by the biofuels industry and agriculture. We urge you to act in an expedited manner to follow President Trump’s direction to allow the use of E15 this summer.”

Johnson noted that farmers are currently facing severe economic difficulties, and that recent actions by EPA, such as granting numerous small refinery exemptions with little information to the public, have exacerbated these difficulties by undermining the Renewable Fuel Standard and demand for higher blends of ethanol. Johnson said a waiver on E15 is an important first step to mitigating these issues and moving the country towards use of higher blends of ethanol, like E30.

“Farmers have worked hard to build value-added markets,” he said. “The RFS and E15 provide significant economic opportunities for farmers facing increasing uncertainty and loss of demand. EPA must provide appropriate signals to the market, and this Administration must follow through on its promises."

 

As reported by NFU (US)


ThePigSite News Desk
Biodigestion & Biofuels, Government & Regulatory, Sustainability, Crop


Share This

News By

Related News

AHDB’s Pork Yearbook goes digital

News from United Kingdom  23 May 2018

Four steps to turn US-China framework into actual certainty and stability for American farmers

News from United States  22 May 2018

Huge opportunities for farmer-to-farmer learning this summer

News from United Kingdom  22 May 2018

PORK Academy seminars provide Producers on-farm insights

News from United States  22 May 2018

Swine welfare game-changers

News from Australia  22 May 2018

More News

EU Pig Prices: good demand pushes up prices

News from European Union   23 May 2018

National UK BBQ Award winners announced by Q Guild of Butchers

News from United Kingdom   23 May 2018

Modulating brooders are costing you money

News from Global   22 May 2018

Swine tagging…why and how!

News from Global   21 May 2018

Premium pig classes expected at Royal Bath & West Show

News from United Kingdom   21 May 2018

Far East holds export hopes for pork sector

News from United Kingdom   21 May 2018

NFU President highlights need for positive trading environment post-Brexit

News from United Kingdom   21 May 2018

New case of PEDv in Southeastern Manitoba

News from Canada   21 May 2018

Yeske: Mycoplasma elimination ‘always a good strategy’

News from United States   18 May 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: South East Asia

News from Viet Nam   18 May 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books