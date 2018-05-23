News

EU Pig Prices: good demand pushes up prices

It seems that the sunny weather conditions have fired up consumer demand. The slaughter companies’ need is high to such an extent that quotations have increased again in most of the EU member countries this current week of slaughter

Starting from the German leading quotation, which went up by as much as 5 cents, the Dutch and Belgian prices also went up by 5 cents per kg slaughter weight. In Austria, a 3 cents’ price increase was also observed. From France and Spain, no more than just a minor price increase was reported – in both countries, the quotations have however not been affected by the latest phase of weakness. The situation seems to be the same in Denmark, where the price has remained unchanged for the eighth time in a row, amounting to a corrected 1.34 euros per kg slaughter weight.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)

1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).

2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.

base: 57 % lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 % killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

