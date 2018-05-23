ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

EU Pig Prices: good demand pushes up prices

23 May 2018
Go to schweine.net

It seems that the sunny weather conditions have fired up consumer demand. The slaughter companies’ need is high to such an extent that quotations have increased again in most of the EU member countries this current week of slaughter

Starting from the German leading quotation, which went up by as much as 5 cents, the Dutch and Belgian prices also went up by 5 cents per kg slaughter weight. In Austria, a 3 cents’ price increase was also observed. From France and Spain, no more than just a minor price increase was reported – in both countries, the quotations have however not been affected by the latest phase of weakness. The situation seems to be the same in Denmark, where the price has remained unchanged for the eighth time in a row, amounting to a corrected 1.34 euros per kg slaughter weight.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)
1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).
2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.
base: 57 % lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 % killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

 

To read the full report and similar articles, click here

ThePigSite News Desk
Production Management, Markets and Economics, Slaughter


Share This

News By

Related News

AHDB’s Pork Yearbook goes digital

News from United Kingdom  23 May 2018

Four steps to turn US-China framework into actual certainty and stability for American farmers

News from United States  22 May 2018

Huge opportunities for farmer-to-farmer learning this summer

News from United Kingdom  22 May 2018

PORK Academy seminars provide Producers on-farm insights

News from United States  22 May 2018

Swine welfare game-changers

News from Australia  22 May 2018

More News

Farmers Union urges immediate action on E15 waiver

News from United States   23 May 2018

National UK BBQ Award winners announced by Q Guild of Butchers

News from United Kingdom   23 May 2018

Modulating brooders are costing you money

News from Global   22 May 2018

Swine tagging…why and how!

News from Global   21 May 2018

Premium pig classes expected at Royal Bath & West Show

News from United Kingdom   21 May 2018

Far East holds export hopes for pork sector

News from United Kingdom   21 May 2018

NFU President highlights need for positive trading environment post-Brexit

News from United Kingdom   21 May 2018

New case of PEDv in Southeastern Manitoba

News from Canada   21 May 2018

Yeske: Mycoplasma elimination ‘always a good strategy’

News from United States   18 May 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: South East Asia

News from Viet Nam   18 May 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books