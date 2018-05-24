News

DanBred documents genetic gain of 5.97 EUR per finisher

Over the last three years, DanBred has generated and documented a genetic gain of € 5.97 per finisher

In addition to this, the recent introduction of 100% genomic selection ensures breeding values can be calculated more accurately. This makes a positive contribution to genetic gain. DanBred conducts DNA testing on all breeding animals, resulting in an increase of 30 percent in genetic gain – a benefit that is available for everyone who uses DanBred genetics in their production.

Measured in Euros, genetic progress is not only affected by the economic value of the traits in the breeding goal, but also by a number of other factors such as their heredity, genetic variation, the scope of testing and selection intensity, along with the shared genetic correlations of the traits. DanBred’s breeding system is based on unique large populations of purebred DanBred Landrace, DanBred Yorkshire and DanBred Duroc – and a broad scope for performance testing.

The greatest gains can be seen in feed conversion – €2.13 over the past three years. Hereafter litter size is at €1.58, and daily gain is close behind with €0.99. The other gains in the traits of the breeding objective include a meat percentage of € 0.43, a father-effect on litter size of €0.32, longevity of €0.17, conformation of €0.15, weaner growth of € 0.64, and slaughter loss of €0.29.

In terms of production figures, DanBred have achieved the following results over the last three years to the benefit of DanBred’s customers:

Greater weaned litters through the improvement of LG5 (+1.2 pigs/litter).

Lower production costs through the improvement of daily gain in weaners (+ 9 grams/day) and in finishers (+57 grams/day) as well as better feed conversion (-0.108 feeding units/kg growth).

Higher value of carcass through improved meat percent (0.33%) and a lower slaughter loss (-0.09 kg/pig).

Lower replacement of sows and culling of finishers thanks to the improvement of the animals’ conformation (0.09 points) as well as an improvement in the longevity of sows (-0.03).

When buying genetics from DanBred, you can get a full declaration, i.e. an official approved Herd-Book Certificate, that not only includes an overall index but also genetic sub-indices for all the traits included in the breeding goal for the specific DanBred purebred or hybrid.

As reported by DanBred