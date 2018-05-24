News

How new 3D biometric identification can improve biosecurity within and between swine farms

The technology will be presented at this year's World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa

The seminar:

Wednesday, 6 June, 2018

1 - 2 pm

Walnut Center, World Pork Expo Media Room

Farm personnel and visitor traffic within and between swine farms remains a major cause of disease transmission and outbreaks. ProtocolTM, a new 3D biometric identification system, is now available to provide 24/7 monitoring and pro-active control of human access into and between facilities and that allows the near-real-time collaborative sharing of facility-access information. Dr Thomas Parsons, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, and Kent Andersen, NoveTechnologies, will review the importance of reliable premise-access controls to ensure the wellbeing of animals and employees, and demonstrate how these new technologies can be incorporated into today’s swine production facilities to provide additional biosecurity protections.

Presenters:

• Thomas Parsons, VMD, PhD, BA, Professor & Director, Swine Research & Training, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.

• Kent Andersen, Director of Marketing, NoveTechnologies, LLC, Omaha, Nebr.

Speakers will be available for interviews immediately following the news conference.