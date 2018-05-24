ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

State of emergency due to droughts in Argentina

24 May 2018

Agribusiness has declared the agricultural emergency due to drought in Corrientes and Santiago del Estero

Following the recommendation issued by the National Commission of Agricultural Emergencies and Disasters (CNEyDA), the Minister of Agribusiness of the Nation, Luis Miguel Etchevehere, signed Resolutions 105/2018 and 106/2018 that govern from today for different departments of the provinces of Corrientes and Santiago del Estero, whose productions have been affected by the drought.

The measure, intended for agricultural, livestock and apicultural producers in the province of Corrientes, includes the Departments of Esquina, Sauce, Monte Caseros and Curuzú Cuatiá. It will be valid for 12 months, counted from 1 March, 2018.

Likewise, for the Province of Santiago del Estero, the drought damages of agricultural producers will be taken care of in alfalfa, cotton, soybean, sorghum, corn, sunflower, pasture and other crops that were directly affected; as well as the producers of large and small livestock as well as meat and milk producers, corresponding to the Rivadavia Department. The measure will be valid from 1 February, 2018 to 31 January, 2019.

Yesterday, the agricultural emergency measures were announced in several departments of the province of Córdoba whose productions were affected by the same problem. The measure was intended for agricultural producers, cattle ranchers, dairy farmers, apiculture and fruit and vegetables of the province.

 

Click here to learn more

 

Pig Health, Production Management, Government & Regulatory, Environmental Management, Sustainability, Water, Crop


