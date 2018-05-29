ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

UK food and farming sector unites to set Brexit objectives for government

29 May 2018

UK – Leaders of over 100 organisations from across the nation's food supply chain have put their names to a manifesto setting out the key principles that can help ensure Brexit is a success for the supply of food in the UK

The UK Food Supply Chain Manifesto, released today, has been drawn up by organisations representing farmers producing the raw ingredients and their suppliers, right through to manufacturers and retailers. It sets out the need for positive outcomes on trade, labour, regulation and domestic agricultural policy.

With little more than 10 months to go before Brexit, the manifesto emphasises the importance of ensuring our departure from the EU does not undermine the food production and supply sectors in the UK.

The principles set out in the manifesto are:

• to maintain free and frictionless trade with our major trading partner, the EU, and secure the benefits of existing EU preferential trade arrangements, at least until Government can replace them with acceptable alternative arrangements;

• to ensure ongoing access to an adequate supply of permanent and seasonal labour;

• to continue to promote food production through agricultural policy alongside our existing high environmental, health and animal welfare standards; and

• to ensure businesses operate under an efficient and proportionate regulatory system that is centred on scientific evaluation and that incentivises innovation and competitiveness.

The manifesto has been sent to the Prime Minister by NFU President Minette Batters on behalf of the signatories, as well as other key cabinet ministers.

Mrs Batters said: "Today we are presenting a united voice as a food and farming sector worth at least £112bn to the UK economy and employing around 4 million people; a food and farming sector that meets 61% of the nation's food needs with high-welfare, traceable and affordable food; a food and farming sector that cares for three-quarters of the iconic countryside, that, in turn, delivers over £21bn in tourism back to our economy.

"In the manifesto we warn, as a collective, that a Brexit that fails to champion UK food producers, and the businesses that rely on them, will be bad for the country’s landscape, the economy and critically our society. Conversely, if we get this right, we can all contribute to making Brexit a success for producers, food businesses and the British public, improving productivity, creating jobs and establishing a more sustainable food supply system.

"When it comes to the nation's ability to produce food, we believe it is critical that the different elements of Brexit are carefully considered by all Government departments – including the Prime Minister who has herself spoken about the importance of supporting our sector through Brexit in recent days.

"As we enter this critical period in the Brexit negotiations, the signatories to this manifesto will be looking to Government to ensure its objectives are aligned with ours to ensure British food production – something of which every person in this country enjoys the benefits – gets the best possible deal post-Brexit."

 

As reported by the NFU

Government & Regulatory, Conferences & Events


Share This

News By

Related News

Thailand urges US to stop threatening its consumer health

News from Thailand  29 May 2018

How new 3D biometric identification can improve biosecurity within and between swine farms

News from United States  24 May 2018

Putting pig welfare first: OIE adopts pig welfare chapter

News from Global  24 May 2018

State of emergency due to droughts in Argentina

News from Argentina  24 May 2018

AHDB’s Pork Yearbook goes digital

News from United Kingdom  23 May 2018

More News

Novus International increases price for Methionine products

News from United States   29 May 2018

New fixed volume animal injection syringes

News from European Union   29 May 2018

Research finds organic acids increase water intake in gestating sows and may benefit piglet viability

News from European Union   29 May 2018

Ingot check the rolled gold of feed grain checks

News from Australia   29 May 2018

DanBred documents genetic gain of 5.97 EUR per finisher

News from European Union   24 May 2018

EU Pig Prices: good demand pushes up prices

News from European Union   23 May 2018

Farmers Union urges immediate action on E15 waiver

News from United States   23 May 2018

National UK BBQ Award winners announced by Q Guild of Butchers

News from United Kingdom   23 May 2018

Modulating brooders are costing you money

News from Global   22 May 2018

Swine welfare game-changers

News from Australia   22 May 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books