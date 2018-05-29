ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Novus International increases price for Methionine products

29 May 2018

Novus International

8% increase for methonine products

Novus International, Inc., St. Charles, Missouri, USA, announced an 8 percent price increase for its methionine hydroxy analogue feed supplement products, effective immediately. These products include ALIMET®, MHA® and MHA® SP feed supplements. Prices quoted will take into consideration local market conditions. All existing contracts will be honoured.

