ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Farming in small-scale spaces: what’s the story?

31 May 2018

Hadlow College celebrates its 50th anniversary with Vision50 – looking into the future of farming and how robotics could aid with the changes the pig industry is facing

Many industries spanning from car manufacturers to textiles, to electronics to agriculture, adopt robotic technologies to reduce labour costs, increase yield and lower their carbon footprint. As Hadlow College is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the Vision50 ‘looking into the future of farming’ campaign, it is a poignant time to showcase the benefits robotics has to offer, including the transformative impact it is having on farming.

With the world population estimated to grow from 7.3 billion to 9.7 billion by 2050, food production has never been so vital. Smaller farms are becoming more and more common, as larger commercial farming companies turn to compact areas to maximise food production. However, in these bijou spaces, the operation of large machinery is a practical impossibility, causing energy and fuel wastage which negatively impact environmental health.

Whilst heavy machinery is completely justifiable in large-scale contexts, their suitability to small-scale farms is debatable. But what is the solution to this concern? What farming methods can be best utilised in smaller spaces to meet food production demands in our current and future eco-climate? Could innovative robotic technology offer a more sustainable alternative for small-scale farming?

So what is meant by the term ‘robotics?’ It is important to highlight that robots are heterogeneous, available in various shapes and sizes suitable for arable and livestock farming. These robots can take the appearance of more conventional machine-like shapes or can look human-like, depending on the type of farming.

Firstly, attention must be paid to robotics’ benefits, namely its sustainability. Robots will help farms save labour costs and any shortages, particularly in light of Brexit. According to statistics, British farms employed up to 22,517 EU-born workers in 2015, accounting for a fifth of those working in the sector. With many EU citizens choosing to depart the UK in the wake of Brexit, robots could potentially fill a huge labour gap, offering a positive solution to a very uncertain future.

Whilst the prices of small robots might seem high (they range from £20,000-£25,000), they are a sure investment. Robots perform in all weather conditions, meaning yield is not compromised by adverse climates. Unlike humans, robots require fewer breaks and can weed and hoe for longer periods of time. Moreover, different types of crops from beetroot to onions can be grown in the same spaces. Robots can run for up to 10 hours without a battery charge; and current studies are developing ways to charge robots through wireless and photovoltaic (PV) charging systems. Longer working time = higher yield = more crops = better profits.

If robotics plans on taking off in the farming world then it would be sensible to outline certain regulations beforehand. For instance, agricultural industry standards might be implemented to assure safe, transparent practice across the board. Proper training schemes will also need to be developed so farmers understand how to operate equipment in order to minimise risk to health and finances.

Romantic, pastoral images of farmers operating at daybreak belong to a bygone era in agriculture. Whilst the transition from manual to tech farmer is complex, it will nonetheless ensure robotics is a rigorous, well-thought out farming method that could turn out to be farming’s saving grace.

 

As reported by Hadlow College

 

Top image: Aegis Maelstrom

Company/Products, Training & Development, Environmental Management, Sustainability, Crop, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

Know your herd: the future of livestock monitoring solutions

News from Global  30 May 2018

Minnesota pig farmer shares perspective on gene editing in animal agriculture

News from United States  30 May 2018

International partnership to address human-animal-environment health risks gets a boost

News from Global  30 May 2018

Ingot check the rolled gold of feed grain checks

News from Australia  29 May 2018

Research finds organic acids increase water intake in gestating sows and may benefit piglet viability

News from European Union  29 May 2018

More News

Immunocastrated pigs eat less, convert more efficiently, so what’s holding them back in the US?

News from United States   30 May 2018

New PRRScontrol.com

News from European Union   30 May 2018

EU and Spanish Pork Markets

News from European Union   30 May 2018

‘False alarms’ by Seneca Valley virus trigger costly FMD investigations

News from United States   30 May 2018

Adjusting swine feed rations helps ensure weight gains during hot weather

News from United States   30 May 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: US market continues to crawl higher

News from United States   30 May 2018

George Eustice promises high trade standards for British farmers

News from United Kingdom   30 May 2018

Thailand urges US to stop threatening its consumer health

News from Thailand   29 May 2018

Novus International increases price for Methionine products

News from United States   29 May 2018

New fixed volume animal injection syringes

News from European Union   29 May 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books