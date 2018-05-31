ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

MACS-G20 brings together scientific leaders in agriculture

31 May 2018

With the aim of building consensus for sustainable and equitable development at the agro-industrial level, representatives of the G20 countries analysed proposals on climate change, genetic editing and soil care at the recent summit

Organised by the Presidency of Argentina and the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA), the summit brought together the group's scientific leaders in agriculture, MACS-G20, who discussed initiatives to find solutions in nutrition, agrifood research and sustainability, one of the priorities defined by the Argentine presidency of the G20.

The meeting, held in the province of Jujuy, convened more than 60 researchers from the G20 countries to define the issues that will be addressed by the Ministers in July in Buenos Aires.

Among the agencies that make up the National System of Science, Technology and Innovation, INTA is responsible for the agricultural issues and holds the vice presidency, while the presidency is headed by the chief of staff of the Ministry of Agribusiness, Santiago del Solar.

Regarding the MACS-G20, the head of the Cabinet of the Ministry of Agribusiness of the Nation and chair of the meeting stressed that "as we say in Argentina, the best kept secret of Argentine farmers is that we do not have secrets, we communicate all the information – that is the spirit of this meeting. " He added, "We believe that in this work of G20 collaboration and sharing the information that scientists have is the way to produce more and better in all countries of the world."

For his part, the president of INTA and co-chair of the meeting, Juan Balbín celebrated the realisation of the MACS and explained that "for the first time, our country has the opportunity to organise this summit, and it is a no lesser fact that must be translated in the possibility of achieving greater visibility and connection with the rest of the member countries. "

Under the premise of exploring global initiatives that ensure everyone has the opportunity to develop their potential to benefit from the new technological era, del Solar maintained his stance that "technologies are a great ally of productivity and the environment, and from that place we work with scientists from different countries on three very important axes: the care of the soil, the gene editing that opens a huge window of opportunities, and the impact of climate change on crops and livestock."

"Sustainability is sometimes a mobile goal, we must be very careful to understand our environment, and be able to investigate and recommend better solutions according to a changing climate and environment," said the Chief of Staff of the Argentine Ministry of Agribusiness.

Regarding the effects of climate change on soils, specialists analysed international cooperation actions to take advantage of genetic diversity as a tool to prop up productivity in agricultural systems.

Given the importance of producing food globally requires a sustainable way to increase agricultural productivity so that the preservation of soil "is crucial to ensure this goal," Balbín said.

Specialists representing Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) presented on gene editing and sustainable soils.

The G20 today is the key to discussion and decision-making in which the world's top leaders and major economies participate. Together, its members represent 85% of the global gross product, two thirds of the world population and 75% of international trade.

 

As reported by Ministerio de Agroindustria

Image: G20 Argentina

Production Management, Government & Regulatory, Conferences & Events, Training & Development, Environmental Management, Sustainability, Crop, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

Farming in small-scale spaces: what’s the story?

News from United Kingdom  31 May 2018

Are you making the best use of your drone?

News from Global  31 May 2018

Pork Checkoff showcases US pork at launch of World Meat Congress

News from United States  31 May 2018

Know your herd: the future of livestock monitoring solutions

News from Global  30 May 2018

Minnesota pig farmer shares perspective on gene editing in animal agriculture

News from United States  30 May 2018

More News

Nutriad presents at Asian technology and nutrition conference

News from Thailand   31 May 2018

Immunocastrated pigs eat less, convert more efficiently, so what’s holding them back in the US?

News from United States   30 May 2018

New PRRScontrol.com

News from European Union   30 May 2018

EU and Spanish Pork Markets

News from European Union   30 May 2018

International partnership to address human-animal-environment health risks gets a boost

News from Global   30 May 2018

‘False alarms’ by Seneca Valley virus trigger costly FMD investigations

News from United States   30 May 2018

Adjusting swine feed rations helps ensure weight gains during hot weather

News from United States   30 May 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: US market continues to crawl higher

News from United States   30 May 2018

George Eustice promises high trade standards for British farmers

News from United Kingdom   30 May 2018

Thailand urges US to stop threatening its consumer health

News from Thailand   29 May 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books