News

Nutriad presents at Asian technology and nutrition conference

31 May 2018

Nutriad

Multinational feed additives producer Nutriad participated in the South-East Asia Feed Technology & Animal Nutrition Conference 2018 that took place from May 28-June 1, 2018 in Phuket, Thailand.

Belgium headquartered Nutriad was a platinum sponsor of the event organised by the U.S. Soybean Export Council and contributed with two technical presentations on the latest trends in Mycotoxin Management and Salmonella prevention.

The conference aims to provide participants with an in-depth outlook on the latest trends from all over Asia in terms of Animal Nutrition, Feed Technology and Quality Assurance. The program ran for two and half days, with a combination of plenary and practical sessions. A distinguished panel of technical subject-matter experts and industry leaders were invited to share their knowledge, expertise and viewpoints on the latest in feed technology, animal nutrition and quality assurance. A section on global agricultural and animal protein outlook was also added this year.

The Nutriad delegation shared two presentations with the international audience. Mycotoxin Contamination, a Silent Killer; How to Minimise its Dreading Effects in Swine and Poultry, by Dr Radka Borutova, PhD, Business development manager Mycotoxin management and Prevention of Salmonella Contamination in Raw Materials and Feeds by Dr Glenn Alfred Ferriol, Area Manager for Indonesia, Malaysia & Philippines. Both presentations were well received and led to an interactive discussion with the attendees.

“Asia continues to be the corner stone of our future growth strategy,” Dr Ferriol commented. “Our presentations and sponsorship at this conference, as well as our continuous investment in R&D, marketing, registration, supply chain and above all people in the region confirms our commitment to Asia. The feedback from renowned industry professionals present in Phuket, as well as our experiences in the market, shows us that producers in Asia appreciate the quality of Nutriad’s products, services and people,” concluded Ferriol.

Nutriad delivers products and services to over 80 countries through a network of own sales offices and distributors. Supported by 4 application laboratories and 5 manufacturing facilities on 3 continents. Find out more at www.nutriad.com

Feed and Nutrition, Conferences & Events, Company/Products


