Family farmers likely the first casualty if Trump administration provokes global trade war

WASHINGTON - In a move that has already provoked retaliatory measures, the Trump administration has announced its intention to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminium imports from the European Union, Canada, and Mexico, effective midnight Thursday

National Farmers Union (NFU), a grassroots, producer-driven organisation, has long advocated fair and transparent trade policies that reduce the US trade deficit and support family farmers and ranchers. In response to the announcement, National Farmers Union (NFU) President Roger Johnson released the following statement:

“Unfettered free trade has characterised US trade relationships for many decades, often at substantial cost to our farmers and ranchers and our nation’s economy. Though we agree with President Trump’s inclination to address unfair trading practices and reduce our trade deficit, provoking a global trade war with our closest allies hardly seems like a solution.

“Indeed, these on-again, off-again tariffs will likely result in the opposite of their intended effects. Agriculture is always the first casualty of retaliatory tariffs, and it is no different in this instance. All targeted countries have already announced that they will levy taxes on a number of US agricultural products, which could have widespread, negative consequences for family farmers and ranchers.

“Family farmers and ranchers are already experiencing severely depressed farm prices and a 12-year low in farm income. They cannot afford to serve as collateral in a trade war. We again urge President Trump and his administration work with Congress to immediately put a plan in place to protect farmers, ranchers, and rural communities from retaliatory actions.”