News

EU pig prices: markets well in tune – moderate price increases observed in many countries

29 May, 2018: On the European pigs-mature-for-slaughter market, the mood continues to be positive with many quotations going up this week

The weather conditions continue to be more than suitable for barbecuing which is pushing up demand for barbecue products in Europe. After the number of public holidays in May, the live-animals’ market has rebalanced – there is no talk about backlog supply at the moment. As a result, the German quotation has set the pace again with its moderate 2-cents’ improvement last Wednesday. Thus, it is closing the gap within the European price structure. The Vion slaughter company tried to fend off the German price increase, but has remained unsuccessful. In Spain, the Netherlands and in Austria, the quotations went up by very much the same extent. Being approximately one cent, the increase was slightly smaller in Belgium and Great Britain.

Unchanged quotations are reported from Denmark and France. In addition to the public holidays, various strikes had an impact on the operating schedules of some slaughterhouses. Over the past weeks, the Danish quotation has appeared stationary. Price deflections in both upward and downward direction have been omitted.

Due to the inconsistent price development on the European pigs-mature-for-slaughter market, Germany now ranks second together with France, within the European price structure of the five EU member countries most significant in pig keeping.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)

1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).

2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.

base: 57 % lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 % killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

Trend for the German market:

At the beginning of this week, the atmosphere remained positive in the pigs-for-slaughter market. Demand for pigs for slaughter is still high. The quantities of live pigs on offer are currently sufficient for short-term covering the slaughter companies’ demand. The price development from here is expected to remain steady.

To read the full report and similar articles, click here