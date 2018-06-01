ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

EU pig prices: markets well in tune – moderate price increases observed in many countries

01 June 2018
Go to schweine.net

29 May, 2018: On the European pigs-mature-for-slaughter market, the mood continues to be positive with many quotations going up this week

The weather conditions continue to be more than suitable for barbecuing which is pushing up demand for barbecue products in Europe. After the number of public holidays in May, the live-animals’ market has rebalanced – there is no talk about backlog supply at the moment. As a result, the German quotation has set the pace again with its moderate 2-cents’ improvement last Wednesday. Thus, it is closing the gap within the European price structure. The Vion slaughter company tried to fend off the German price increase, but has remained unsuccessful. In Spain, the Netherlands and in Austria, the quotations went up by very much the same extent. Being approximately one cent, the increase was slightly smaller in Belgium and Great Britain.

Unchanged quotations are reported from Denmark and France. In addition to the public holidays, various strikes had an impact on the operating schedules of some slaughterhouses. Over the past weeks, the Danish quotation has appeared stationary. Price deflections in both upward and downward direction have been omitted.

Due to the inconsistent price development on the European pigs-mature-for-slaughter market, Germany now ranks second together with France, within the European price structure of the five EU member countries most significant in pig keeping.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)
1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).
2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.
base: 57 % lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 % killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

Trend for the German market:

At the beginning of this week, the atmosphere remained positive in the pigs-for-slaughter market. Demand for pigs for slaughter is still high. The quantities of live pigs on offer are currently sufficient for short-term covering the slaughter companies’ demand. The price development from here is expected to remain steady.

 

To read the full report and similar articles, click here

ThePigSite News Desk
Markets and Economics, Marketing Pork, Slaughter, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

Family farmers likely the first casualty if Trump administration provokes global trade war

News from United States  01 June 2018

CWSHIN to focus on adding value to swine health surveillance data

News from Canada  01 June 2018

Farming in small-scale spaces: what’s the story?

News from United Kingdom  31 May 2018

Are you making the best use of your drone?

News from Global  31 May 2018

Pork Checkoff showcases US pork at launch of World Meat Congress

News from United States  31 May 2018

More News

Jim Long Pork Commentary: British Pig Fair report

News from United Kingdom   01 June 2018

Nutriad appoints country manager: China

News from China   01 June 2018

Don’t get complacent with evolving PCV2 virus

News from United States   01 June 2018

Gilt acclimatization, reduced shedding key to curbing downstream M. hyo disease

News from United States   01 June 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: China

News from China   01 June 2018

Nutriad presents at Asian technology and nutrition conference

News from Thailand   31 May 2018

MACS-G20 brings together scientific leaders in agriculture

News from Argentina   31 May 2018

Immunocastrated pigs eat less, convert more efficiently, so what’s holding them back in the US?

News from United States   30 May 2018

New PRRScontrol.com

News from European Union   30 May 2018

EU and Spanish Pork Markets

News from European Union   30 May 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books