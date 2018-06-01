ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Nutriad appoints country manager: China

01 June 2018

Nutriad

Belgium headquartered feed additives specialist Nutriad announced the appointment of Liza Fan as Country Manager China.

Multinational Nutriad has been active in China for many years under the brands FFI and NATS, and recently invested in a new state-of-the-art production facility in Nantong. The company offers a broad portfolio of additive solutions for livestock and aquaculture to Chinese producers, supported by scientific data and technical management.

Liza Fan holds a degree in Biotechnology from East China University of Science and Technology and a degree in Business Administration and Management from China Europe International Business School. She has more than 20 years of experience in the feed industry in China and worked for several international companies. Commented Mrs. Fan: “I am excited and honoured to be joining Nutriad. Even though the company is a world leader with sales in more than 80 countries, our presence in China is still limited when looking at the size of the market. I am convinced that the practical solutions for feed intake, gut health, mycotoxin control and feed & food safety that Nutriad offers will quickly gain market share in China.”

“The potential of the Chinese market for our products is very strong. Not only due to the size of the market but also because of the support our products and team can provide Chinese producers. We bring our global experience of more than 50 years with us and continue to invest in our local team to be close to the local market,” commented Erik Visser, CEO Nutriad. “Limited availability and changing quality of raw materials challenge intake, growth and performance. Cost of production challenges profitability of producers. Growing customer awareness and restrictions of use of certain products provide further challenges to the market. Nutriad is ready to partner with Chinese producers to address today’s and tomorrow’s challenges and share our insights,” concluded Visser.

Nutriad delivers products and services to over 80 countries through a network of own sales offices and distributors. Supported by 4 application laboratories and 5 manufacturing facilities on 3 continents. Find out more at www.nutriad.com

