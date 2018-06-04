ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Pigs as universal flu vaccine models

04 June 2018

Researchers at Pirbright, the University of Oxford and the National Institutes of Health, USA, have shown that pigs may be better candidates for flu vaccination trials as they better represent the human immune response

Researchers from The Pirbright Institute collaborated with the University of Oxford and the National Institutes of Health, USA, to show that S-FLU, a universal flu vaccine candidate, induces different immune responses in pigs compared to ferrets, raising the possibility that the ferrets may not give the whole picture and that pigs may more faithfully represent human influenza disease. The team also identified a type of T cell in pigs for the first time, which are able to rapidly help fight respiratory infections.

The S-FLU aerosol vaccine, developed by Alain Townsend at Oxford, is a weakened strain of flu virus which is designed to trigger a response from T cells that are able to react to multiple strains of flu. This differs from conventional flu vaccines which activate antibodies that only respond to the strain contained in the vaccine.

The research, published in the Journal of Immunology, demonstrated that when pigs received the S-FLU aerosol vaccine, the newly identified T cells (called tissue-resident memory T cells) were activated when challenged with a flu virus of a different strain. Disease severity was also reduced, but the amount of virus remained the same. However, when S-FLU was administered to ferrets, the viral replication was reduced, as was the amount of virus that was transmitted to other animals.

This striking difference in response to the exact same vaccine raises the question whether the ferret, an animal model that is considered gold standard for influenza research, provides results which are transferrable to humans. Pigs provide a model that is more similar in size, naturally infected by influenza viruses and with a very similar respiratory system to humans.

The group’s discovery of tissue-resident memory T cell activation in pigs also brings them closer to understanding how influenza is combatted in the lung. Dr Elma Tchilian, Head of the Mucosal Immunology group at Pirbright, said: “The identification of these T cells will allow us to establish how best to induce and maintain them in the lung, and help us make more effective vaccines against influenza and other respiratory diseases in both livestock and humans”.

The results also show that targeting the lower respiratory tract with aerosol vaccination in pigs may be more effective than other routes of immunisation in preventing severe disease, which provides promising evidence that this method of vaccination could be successful in humans too.

 

As reported by the Pirbright Institute

Top image via Shutterstock

Pig Health, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Genetics, Training & Development, H1N1 Flu Outbreak, Sustainability, Antibiotic


Share This

News By

Related News

PEDv update: 6 confirmed cases in Southeastern Manitoba

News from Canada  04 June 2018

Poultry and swine production resumes in Brazil

News from Brazil  04 June 2018

Family farmers likely the first casualty if Trump administration provokes global trade war

News from United States  01 June 2018

CWSHIN to focus on adding value to swine health surveillance data

News from Canada  01 June 2018

Farming in small-scale spaces: what’s the story?

News from United Kingdom  31 May 2018

More News

Zoetis briefs pig industry on Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV

News from Global   04 June 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: British Pig Fair report

News from United Kingdom   01 June 2018

Nutriad appoints country manager: China

News from China   01 June 2018

Don’t get complacent with evolving PCV2 virus

News from United States   01 June 2018

EU pig prices: markets well in tune – moderate price increases observed in many countries

News from European Union   01 June 2018

Gilt acclimatization, reduced shedding key to curbing downstream M. hyo disease

News from United States   01 June 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: China

News from China   01 June 2018

Nutriad presents at Asian technology and nutrition conference

News from Thailand   31 May 2018

MACS-G20 brings together scientific leaders in agriculture

News from Argentina   31 May 2018

Pork Checkoff showcases US pork at launch of World Meat Congress

News from United States   31 May 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books