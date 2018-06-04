News

Novus International announces investment review of Beaumont, Texas site for manufacturing expansion

Novus International, Inc., a global leader in animal health and nutrition solutions, confirms an in-depth investment review with its partner Arkema, Inc. to expand the manufacturing capacity at Arkema’s plant in Beaumont, Texas, USA.

The facility produces multiple key ingredients for agriculture products including methylmercapto-propionaldehyde (MMP), used to produce Novus’ ALIMET® feed supplement, a key source of methionine, which is an essential amino acid used in healthy animal diets.

Jeff Klopfenstein, Novus International’s Methionine Business Unit President said the expansion will ensure a steady product supply for new and current customers in the growing animal nutrition market.

“As a leading supplier of methionine, Novus is committed to growing with our customers and serving their needs,” he said.

The project will double the supply of MMP raw material available to support the new ALIMET® supplement manufacturing facility proposed in Calhoun County, Texas.