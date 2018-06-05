ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

NFU lifts the lid on the IPM toolbox at industry summit

05 June 2018
National Farmers Union

The NFU will today (5 June 2018) hold its first Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Summit bringing together industry professionals, academics and arable farmers to discuss research and on-farm practicalities of an integrated approach to managing pests and diseases

The Summit will be held at NFU HQ in Stoneleigh, Warwickshire and will see debates and presentations from the Voluntary Initiative, Rothamsted Research, AICC and AHDB as well as the NFU’s own member case studies – all of which will revolve around the tools, chemical and non-chemical, available to farmers to manage crops.

Chairman of the NFU’s Crops Board Tom Bradshaw will open the IPM Summit with a speech that will call on delegates to proactively talk about how they farm and give insight into the decision-making process that happens before turning to use plant protection products.

Ahead of the event, Mr Bradshaw said: “Today’s summit will be a fantastic opportunity to bring together farmers, scientists, academics and industry professionals to share our experiences and learn from one another.

“As an industry I believe we have neglected to talk about the fantastic work taking place on farm and how farmers are considering both non-chemical and chemical methods to protect their crops from pests and diseases.

“Going forward we need to make sure that policy makers realise that farming is incredibly complex and to make sure there is a safe, secure, affordable supply of food we need access to all the tools in the toolbox.

“New products are few and far between so we need to make sure we do everything we can to maintain access and prevent resistance to the current products we have access to. Astute implementation of integrated management techniques is crucial to that.”

ThePigSite News Desk

