Governments highlight funded activities for Manitoba agri-processors

Manitoba’s agri-processors are now able to access funding for activities under the Ag Action Manitoba program as the Canadian Agricultural Partnership continues to be implemented, Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler announced today

“The agri-food processing sector helps drive Manitoba’s economy and create well-paying jobs for the middle class,” said MacAulay. “The Government of Canada is proud to invest in Manitoba’s processing industry to help it increase access to new technologies, commercialize new products, and adopt best practices that will help build public trust and enable new market opportunities.”

“Manitoba’s agri-processors are a growing part of our industry, creating opportunities for growth, innovation and economic development,” said Eichler. “The funding available under Ag Action Manitoba will help attract investment, expand capacity and create new jobs for Manitobans.”

The Ag Action Manitoba program for agri-processors has funding available for:

new product development,

domestic and international market research,

productivity improvements,

skill development,

risk mitigation strategies,

innovative technologies,

building public trust, and

basic and applied research.

The food and beverage processing industry is the largest manufacturing sector in Manitoba, representing $4.4 billion in 2017.

Agri-processors, farmers, industry organisations, researchers and industry service providers can apply for funding for specific activities and participate in strategic investments under the streamlined Ag Action Manitoba program. Cost-sharing and funding caps for activities vary based on the activity.

Information about Ag Action Manitoba, including more detail on funded activities and how to apply, is available here , under Canadian Agricultural Partnership. Agri-processors can also call +1 (844) 769-6224 (toll-free) or email agaction@gov.mb.ca.

The five-year, $3-billion Canadian Agricultural Partnership includes $2 billion for cost-shared strategic initiatives delivered by the provinces and territories and $1 billion for federal programs and services. For more information, click here.

As reported by Manitoba Goverment News