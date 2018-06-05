News

All health, all the time

Pig Health Today to mark first anniversary at 2018 World Pork Expo

Pig Health Today, the world’s only news website and magazine focused exclusively on swine health, will mark its first anniversary this week at World Pork Expo.

During its first year, Pig Health Today attracted thousands of unique users each month and quickly established itself as the go-to source for swine-health news, information, videos and podcasts.

In addition to timely content from a broad range of sources, the vibrant website features a rich palette of digital tools that allow registered users to save favorites, mark content for later viewing, post content to social media and create custom reports on swine-health topics. There’s also an updated mobile app available through the App Store and Google Play

Keeping with their “read-watch-listen” approach to covering the news, Pig Health Today editors will be at the 2018 World Pork Expo, covering sessions and conducting one-on-one interviews with at least 30 swine-health experts. News reports, videos and podcasts will be posted in the coming weeks.

Pig Health Today is sponsored by the US and global pork businesses of Zoetis. Click here for a free subscription.