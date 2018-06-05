ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

All health, all the time

05 June 2018

Poultry Health Today

Pig Health Today to mark first anniversary at 2018 World Pork Expo

Pig Health Today, the world’s only news website and magazine focused exclusively on swine health, will mark its first anniversary this week at World Pork Expo.

During its first year, Pig Health Today attracted thousands of unique users each month and quickly established itself as the go-to source for swine-health news, information, videos and podcasts.

In addition to timely content from a broad range of sources, the vibrant website features a rich palette of digital tools that allow registered users to save favorites, mark content for later viewing, post content to social media and create custom reports on swine-health topics. There’s also an updated mobile app available through the App Store and Google Play

Keeping with their “read-watch-listen” approach to covering the news, Pig Health Today editors will be at the 2018 World Pork Expo, covering sessions and conducting one-on-one interviews with at least 30 swine-health experts. News reports, videos and podcasts will be posted in the coming weeks.

Pig Health Today is sponsored by the US and global pork businesses of Zoetis. Click here for a free subscription.

Conferences & Events, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Zoetis briefs pig industry on Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV

News from Global  04 June 2018

Don’t get complacent with evolving PCV2 virus

News from United States  01 June 2018

Adjusting swine feed rations helps ensure weight gains during hot weather

News from United States  30 May 2018

‘False alarms’ by Seneca Valley virus trigger costly FMD investigations

News from United States  30 May 2018

Piglets are key subpopulation in keeping IAV-S circulating

News from United States  22 May 2018

More News

NFU lifts the lid on the IPM toolbox at industry summit

News from United Kingdom   05 June 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: World Pork Expo week.

News from United States   05 June 2018

Governments highlight funded activities for Manitoba agri-processors

News from Canada   05 June 2018

Genesus Global Technical Report: Another genomic tool for improving litter size

News from United States   05 June 2018

Novus International announces investment review of Beaumont, Texas site for manufacturing expansion

News from United States   04 June 2018

Science advances with MCFA set to power swine production into the future

News from United States   04 June 2018

Pigs as universal flu vaccine models

News from United Kingdom   04 June 2018

Poultry and swine production resumes in Brazil

News from Brazil   04 June 2018

PEDv update: 6 confirmed cases in Southeastern Manitoba

News from Canada   04 June 2018

Pig immunology breakthrough of the century

News from Global   04 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books