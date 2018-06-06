News

Wageningen Bioveterinary Research and Ceva form strategic alliance to counter global threat of emerging and re-emerging diseases

Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR) and Ceva Santé Animale (Ceva) announced a new collaboration to develop veterinary vaccines for the control of (re)emerging infectious animal diseases, such as Rift Valley fever and Influenza.

With an estimated 75% of emerging human infectious diseases originating from animal reservoirs*, this new research and development platform provides an excellent example of how the public and private sectors can work together.

From left to right :Professor Ludo Hellebrekers, Director Wageningen Bioveterinary Research Dr Marc Prikazsky, CEO, Ceva Santé Animale and Professor Martin Scholten, Managing Director of the Animal Sciences Group

Reinforcing this point Professor Dr Ludo Hellebrekers, Director of WBVR said: "This Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the animal health field is a great opportunity to further strengthen our ‘One Health’ approach in controlling emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases. Both partners have real expertise in the selected projects and we believe this will bring strong benefits to public health authorities around the world."

Ceva's Chairman & CEO, Dr Marc Prikazsky said after the signing ceremony: "We are delighted to form this strategic alliance with Wageningen Bioveterinary Research, whose reputation is so well respected in the field of animal infectious diseases. The control of emerging diseases goes beyond the scope of any one company, institution or even government. Cooperation is the key to ensuring better global health. We are committed to sharing the expertise we have developed within Ceva to improve the health and welfare of all."

*L.H. Taylor, S.M. Latham, M.E. Woolhouse - Philos. Trans. R. Soc. Lond. B Biol. Sci., 356 (2001), pp. 983-989