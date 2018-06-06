ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Wageningen Bioveterinary Research and Ceva form strategic alliance to counter global threat of emerging and re-emerging diseases

06 June 2018

Ceva

Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR) and Ceva Santé Animale (Ceva) announced a new collaboration to develop veterinary vaccines for the control of (re)emerging infectious animal diseases, such as Rift Valley fever and Influenza.

With an estimated 75% of emerging human infectious diseases originating from animal reservoirs*, this new research and development platform provides an excellent example of how the public and private sectors can work together.

From left to right :Professor Ludo Hellebrekers, Director Wageningen Bioveterinary Research Dr Marc Prikazsky, CEO, Ceva Santé Animale and Professor Martin Scholten, Managing Director of the Animal Sciences Group

Reinforcing this point Professor Dr Ludo Hellebrekers, Director of WBVR said: "This Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the animal health field is a great opportunity to further strengthen our ‘One Health’ approach in controlling emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases. Both partners have real expertise in the selected projects and we believe this will bring strong benefits to public health authorities around the world."

Ceva's Chairman & CEO, Dr Marc Prikazsky said after the signing ceremony: "We are delighted to form this strategic alliance with Wageningen Bioveterinary Research, whose reputation is so well respected in the field of animal infectious diseases. The control of emerging diseases goes beyond the scope of any one company, institution or even government. Cooperation is the key to ensuring better global health. We are committed to sharing the expertise we have developed within Ceva to improve the health and welfare of all."

*L.H. Taylor, S.M. Latham, M.E. Woolhouse - Philos. Trans. R. Soc. Lond. B Biol. Sci., 356 (2001), pp. 983-989

ThePigSite News Desk
Pig Health, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Ceva “Spotlights the Future” at ESPHM 2018

News from Spain  17 May 2018

Breaking €1 billion for the first time, Ceva Santé Animale consolidates its position as the leading French player in the global animal health market

News from European Union  13 February 2018

Efficacy of one dose vaccination against experimental infection with two Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae strains

News from European Union  06 October 2017

Study shows that reducing the number of strains of Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae reduces lung lesions

News from European Union  05 October 2017

Porcine Circovirus vaccine, Circovac from CEVA demonstrates cross strain protection

News from European Union  03 October 2017

More News

PMI reveals three trends in feed additives

News from United States   06 June 2018

Progress made, but take-up of ultra-fast broadband still significantly behind target, say EU Auditors

News from European Union   06 June 2018

NFU lifts the lid on the IPM toolbox at industry summit

News from United Kingdom   05 June 2018

Mexico to impose retaliatory tariffs on pork products

News from Mexico   05 June 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: World Pork Expo week.

News from United States   05 June 2018

All health, all the time

News from United States   05 June 2018

Governments highlight funded activities for Manitoba agri-processors

News from Canada   05 June 2018

Genesus Global Technical Report: Another genomic tool for improving litter size

News from United States   05 June 2018

Novus International announces investment review of Beaumont, Texas site for manufacturing expansion

News from United States   04 June 2018

Science advances with MCFA set to power swine production into the future

News from United States   04 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books