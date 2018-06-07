ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Pig Health Today lines up video interviews with top experts at WPX

07 June 2018

Poultry Health Today

At least 30 swine-health experts from Iowa State University, the American Association of Swine Veterinarians, and trend watchers will be interviewed on camera over the next three days as part of Pig Health Today’s news coverage of the 2018 World Pork Expo.

Pig Health Today editors will tackle a wide range of swine-health topics with key opinion leaders, including independent swine veterinarians Joe Connor, Carthage Veterinary Service; Steve Dudley, Veterinary Medical Center; Joel Nerem, Pipestone Veterinary Services; and Paul Yeske, Swine Vet Center.

Oher specialists visiting with Pig Health Today include Iowa State University veterinarians Derald Holtkamp, Daniel Linhares, Chris Rademacher and Jason Ross, as well as technical experts from the American Association of Swine veterinarians, National Pork Board, National Pork Producers Council and the Swine Health Information Center.

The informative conversations will be posted as videos and podcasts to Pig Health Today’s colourful website and mobile app, available through the App Store and Google Play.

Pig Health Today editors will also be covering Pork Academy and business seminars on swine health topics.

Sponsored by Zoetis, Pig Health Today is the industry’s only news website and magazine focused exclusively on disease management and responsible pig care.

The Pig Health Today news desk will located at the exhibit of its exclusive sponsor, Zoetis (V151). Visitors can also sign up for free print and digital subscriptions.

Conferences & Events, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Rapid Response Corps poised to investigate transboundary swine disease outbreaks

News from United States  07 June 2018

All health, all the time

News from United States  05 June 2018

Zoetis briefs pig industry on Suvaxyn® PRRS MLV

News from Global  04 June 2018

Don’t get complacent with evolving PCV2 virus

News from United States  01 June 2018

Adjusting swine feed rations helps ensure weight gains during hot weather

News from United States  30 May 2018

More News

PMI reveals three trends in feed additives

News from United States   07 June 2018

Nutriad starts distribution in Japan

News from Japan   07 June 2018

EU budget: New Single Market programme to empower and protect Europeans

News from European Union   07 June 2018

NFU responds to Efra report on the future of food and farming

News from United Kingdom   07 June 2018

Tonisity introduces Pink2Purple: First isotonic protein and electrolyte dr

News from United States   07 June 2018

Optimism drives farmer sentiment higher; producers weigh-in on farm bill and crop insurance

News from United States   07 June 2018

US antibiotics sales for pork rival those for people, yet diseases in herds are rising

News from United States   07 June 2018

PMI reveals three trends in feed additives

News from United States   06 June 2018

Wageningen Bioveterinary Research and Ceva form strategic alliance to counter global threat of emerging and re-emerging diseases

News from European Union   06 June 2018

Progress made, but take-up of ultra-fast broadband still significantly behind target, say EU Auditors

News from European Union   06 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books