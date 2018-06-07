News

Pig Health Today lines up video interviews with top experts at WPX

At least 30 swine-health experts from Iowa State University, the American Association of Swine Veterinarians, and trend watchers will be interviewed on camera over the next three days as part of Pig Health Today’s news coverage of the 2018 World Pork Expo.

Pig Health Today editors will tackle a wide range of swine-health topics with key opinion leaders, including independent swine veterinarians Joe Connor, Carthage Veterinary Service; Steve Dudley, Veterinary Medical Center; Joel Nerem, Pipestone Veterinary Services; and Paul Yeske, Swine Vet Center.

Oher specialists visiting with Pig Health Today include Iowa State University veterinarians Derald Holtkamp, Daniel Linhares, Chris Rademacher and Jason Ross, as well as technical experts from the American Association of Swine veterinarians, National Pork Board, National Pork Producers Council and the Swine Health Information Center.

The informative conversations will be posted as videos and podcasts to Pig Health Today’s colourful website and mobile app, available through the App Store and Google Play.

Pig Health Today editors will also be covering Pork Academy and business seminars on swine health topics.

Sponsored by Zoetis, Pig Health Today is the industry’s only news website and magazine focused exclusively on disease management and responsible pig care.

The Pig Health Today news desk will located at the exhibit of its exclusive sponsor, Zoetis (V151). Visitors can also sign up for free print and digital subscriptions.