Nutriad starts distribution in Japan

07 June 2018

Nutriad

Multinational specialty feed additives producer Nutriad announced it has reached an agreement with Watanabe Chemicals to distribute its’ products in Japan.

This will allow Nutriad to become the first European producer to introduce a Sodium Butyrate portfolio into the Japanese market. The step further confirms Nutriad’s growth strategy in Asia.

With an annual feed production of 24 MMT Japan is a global top 10 producer. The country’s industry is advanced in terms of production technology, with strong nutritional and veterinarian knowledge. Like several other countries in Asia, Japan is aiming to move away from its’ dependency on AGP-s.

Nutriad was present with a booth at the IPPS in Nagoya, where it engaged directly with local feed mills and producers. The show is held once every three years and provided an excellent platform to launch Nutriad’s products in Japan.

Nutriad’s CEO Erik Visser signed an agreement with Watanabe’s President Shigehiro Hatanaka, in the presence of Watanabe’s main sub-distributor Rokku.

“For several years Nutriad has been coming to Japan to find the right partner to develop our portfolio in this important market. In Watanabe we have found that partner. Over the past two years we have built the relation with Watanabe, analysed the potential for our products, learned about the specific local challenges and trained staff of Watanabe and Roku,” commented Erik Visser.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Nutriad,” Mr. Hatanaka stated. “Both Nutriad and Watanabe value trust, honesty and commitment, which are building blocks for a long-term relationship. The portfolio, scientific data and technical support of Nutriad will be well received in Japan.”

“The initial focus will be on the introduction of our Adimix® and Apex® range in poultry, swine and ruminants, building on Watanabe’s strong distribution network. These products fit in a strategy to reduce the dependency on AGP-s. In the second half of this year we will announce next steps on the launch of the broader Nutriad portfolio,” concluded Mr. Visser.

Nutriad delivers products and services to over 80 countries through a network of own sales offices and distributors. Supported by 4 application laboratories and 5 manufacturing facilities on 3 continents. Find out more at www.nutriad.com

