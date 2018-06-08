ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

RSPCA response to EFRA report The Future of Food, Farming and the Environment

08 June 2018

UK - RSPCA’s Head of Public Affairs David Bowles said: “It’s encouraging that EFRA recognises the importance of farm animal welfare as a public good in UK agriculture policy post-Brexit

“We welcome EFRA’s support for targeted farm payments for improved animal welfare, method of production labelling and trade agreement policies that would prevent low welfare imports. We also agree that clarity is needed on the length of the transition period and how much money Treasury will make available for these payments.

“Recognition that animal welfare is a public good and support for promoting environmental and animal welfare with direct payments after the UK leaves the EU is very welcome. The RSPCA has provided many examples of how this could work in practice through a farm support system in its own report, ‘Into the Fold’ and is keen to see trials go ahead.

“This support for UK farm animal welfare comes at a time when the EU’s current CAP negotiations suggest that farmers in Europe after Brexit will still be paid to produce food without having to meet environmental or all the animal welfare standards in return.

“We also welcome EFRA’s conclusion on method of food production labelling as we believe this would give consumers the information they need - but recognise this will be a challenge for food products.

“In order to promote UK farming and prevent any race to the bottom in terms of quality, the Government is right to say that trade negotiations should support animal welfare. As EFRA suggests, Government policy should ensure that trade agreements prevent food imports that do not meet high animal welfare standards.”

Pig Welfare, Government & Regulatory


Share This

News By

Related News

EU continues to top global agri-food trade

News from European Union  08 June 2018

New cross-border MCFA opportunity announced at World Pork Expo

News from United States  08 June 2018

US antibiotics sales for pork rival those for people, yet diseases in herds are rising

News from United States  07 June 2018

NFU responds to Efra report on the future of food and farming

News from United Kingdom  07 June 2018

EU budget: New Single Market programme to empower and protect Europeans

News from European Union  07 June 2018

More News

Accurate Labels Act introduced

News from United States   08 June 2018

PMI reveals three trends in feed additives

News from United States   07 June 2018

Nutriad starts distribution in Japan

News from Japan   07 June 2018

Rapid Response Corps poised to investigate transboundary swine disease outbreaks

News from United States   07 June 2018

Tonisity introduces Pink2Purple: First isotonic protein and electrolyte dr

News from United States   07 June 2018

Pig Health Today lines up video interviews with top experts at WPX

News from United States   07 June 2018

Optimism drives farmer sentiment higher; producers weigh-in on farm bill and crop insurance

News from United States   07 June 2018

PMI reveals three trends in feed additives

News from United States   06 June 2018

Wageningen Bioveterinary Research and Ceva form strategic alliance to counter global threat of emerging and re-emerging diseases

News from European Union   06 June 2018

Progress made, but take-up of ultra-fast broadband still significantly behind target, say EU Auditors

News from European Union   06 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books