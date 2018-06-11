ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

NFU appreciates senate ag leadership work on Farm Bill

11 June 2018

US Senate Agriculture Committee leadership have released the draft text of a new farm bill

National Farmers Union president Roger Johnson issued the following statement in response to the draft text:

“Farmers Union appreciates the hard work of Chairman Roberts and Ranking Member Stabenow to develop a farm bill that improves our food system and the lives of all Americans.

“There hasn’t been a more turbulent time for family farmers in thirty years – significantly depressed farm prices, domestic market uncertainty, distressed trade relations, and increasingly devastating weather events have created a fraught and stressful climate in agriculture. Times like these require the certainty of a farm bill and an adequate safety net for family farmers.

“The Senate’s draft text of the 2018 Farm Bill makes significant improvements over the current version of the House bill. Nonetheless, we will encourage the Senate to make important improvements to the farm safety net and to programmes that enhance long-term sustainability and access to markets for family farmers and ranchers.”

 

As reported by NFU (US)


ThePigSite News Desk
Production Management, Markets and Economics, Government & Regulatory, Sustainability, Farmer/Worker Health & Safety


Share This

News By

Related News

World Biogas Expo 2018

News from Global  11 June 2018

EU continues to top global agri-food trade

News from European Union  08 June 2018

RSPCA response to EFRA report The Future of Food, Farming and the Environment

News from United Kingdom  08 June 2018

New cross-border MCFA opportunity announced at World Pork Expo

News from United States  08 June 2018

US antibiotics sales for pork rival those for people, yet diseases in herds are rising

News from United States  07 June 2018

More News

World Pork Expo: Biomin's Digestarom focuses on growing, finishing pigs

News from United States   11 June 2018

World Pork Expo: Genesus' Jim Long Comments on China, Russia, Pork Tariffs

News from Global   11 June 2018

Accurate Labels Act introduced

News from United States   08 June 2018

PMI reveals three trends in feed additives

News from United States   07 June 2018

Nutriad starts distribution in Japan

News from Japan   07 June 2018

EU budget: New Single Market programme to empower and protect Europeans

News from European Union   07 June 2018

Rapid Response Corps poised to investigate transboundary swine disease outbreaks

News from United States   07 June 2018

NFU responds to Efra report on the future of food and farming

News from United Kingdom   07 June 2018

Tonisity introduces Pink2Purple: First isotonic protein and electrolyte drink

News from United States   07 June 2018

Pig Health Today lines up video interviews with top experts at WPX

News from United States   07 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books