News

NFU appreciates senate ag leadership work on Farm Bill

US Senate Agriculture Committee leadership have released the draft text of a new farm bill

National Farmers Union president Roger Johnson issued the following statement in response to the draft text:

“Farmers Union appreciates the hard work of Chairman Roberts and Ranking Member Stabenow to develop a farm bill that improves our food system and the lives of all Americans.

“There hasn’t been a more turbulent time for family farmers in thirty years – significantly depressed farm prices, domestic market uncertainty, distressed trade relations, and increasingly devastating weather events have created a fraught and stressful climate in agriculture. Times like these require the certainty of a farm bill and an adequate safety net for family farmers.

“The Senate’s draft text of the 2018 Farm Bill makes significant improvements over the current version of the House bill. Nonetheless, we will encourage the Senate to make important improvements to the farm safety net and to programmes that enhance long-term sustainability and access to markets for family farmers and ranchers.”

As reported by NFU (US)