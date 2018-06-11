ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

World Biogas Expo 2018

11 June 2018

A record number of representatives from the water industry are expected at UK AD & World Biogas Expo 2018 at the NEC in Birmingham (11-12 July, 2018), the largest global trade show dedicated solely to anaerobic digestion and biogas

Featuring the very latest in biogas technology, the highly focused #biogastradeshow, now in its ninth year, presents the water industry with the perfect opportunity to achieve its goal of energy self-sufficiency - with products and systems to increase the generation of renewable energy.

Including the very latest in pumps, mixers, valves, tanks, flares instrumentation and much more, UK AD & World Biogas Expo 2018 is an international who’s who under one roof. It gives water companies and contractors a hands-on look at what would be best for new digesters and how existing sludge tanks can benefit from:

• A boost in biogas yields.
• Reduced maintenance.
• Reduced carbon emissions.
• Reduced energy costs.
• Improved health and safety.

“UK AD & World Biogas Expo is firmly established as a must in the calendar for all those in biogas seeking cleaner and more efficient renewable energy”, said Charlotte Morton, Chief Executive of the Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association, who are organising the Expo in partnership with the World Biogas Association.

She added:

“But whilst we do of course continue to attract visitors from numerous sectors, it is very encouraging indeed to see such a healthy response from those in the water industry who want to get the very best from their biogas production and biosolids”.

The Expo is expected to attract over 3,000 attendees and more than 200 exhibitors from around the world. There will also be over 100 speakers, including key personnel from Ofwat and heads of bioresources from UK water companies.

 

