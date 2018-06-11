ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

PIC and Giastar continue strategic collaboration in sow development

11 June 2018
PIC

PIC and Giastar continue their multiyear agreement to support the development of a 50,000 sow breeding system

Recently, a full charter of Great Grand Parent (GGP) animals was imported from PIC North America. These gilts just completed the required quarantine in China and were transferred to a modern multiplication unit developed by Giastar.

This agreement with PIC provides Giastar the capability to grow their commercial pyramid and will enable PIC customers to accelerate genetic improvement through their production systems, enhancing performance, productivity and profitability across China.

“This successful shipment is a major milestone in China for our partner Giastar, for PIC and for the swine industry. As these GGP animals will be capable of producing and disseminating the best quality genetics,” shared Catalin Lapuste, Operations Director, PIC China. “We will continue to see the value of this collaboration as the industry is heading towards a down price market where the need for best performances and increased productivity is more relevant than ever.”

“We made the effort to import the GGP animals as we are convinced that a large production system is similar to a house. It needs a strong foundation and we know PIC puts a lot of emphasis on the total economic advantages and this resonates to Giastar’s overall objective which is to produce the highest quality meat at lowest cost of production,” said Mr. Duan Lifeng, CEO of Sichuan Giastar Group.

 

As reported by PIC

ThePigSite News DeskRead more PIC News here
Breeding and Reproduction, Production Management, Markets and Economics, Genetics, Pig Meat Quality


Share This

News By

Related News

Never stop improving: PIC’s game-changing genetic advancements in pork quality

News from United States  14 March 2018

Gilt and Sow Management Guidelines 2017: Section 2 Gilt management

News from European Union  07 March 2018

Gilt and Sow Management Guidelines 2017: Section 1 General Farm Review

News from European Union  21 February 2018

Achieving high-quality pork: Superior genetics & proper animal-carcass handling

News from United States  27 January 2018

World Pork Expo: PIC Advances Swine Nutrition with Manual, New Tools

News from Global  15 June 2017

More News

Genesus Global Market Report: USA, June 2018

News from United States   12 June 2018

EU Pig prices: quotations are going up moderately – unfair trade practice observed in Germany

News from European Union   12 June 2018

Merck Animal Health Introduces SEQUIVITY™ Technology

News from Global   12 June 2018

US, Canadian farm groups support strong trading partnership

News from United States   12 June 2018

China reduces tariffs for food imports

News from Argentina   12 June 2018

Novus International provides solutions for industry pain points at World Pork Expo 2018

News from United States   12 June 2018

World Biogas Expo 2018

News from Global   11 June 2018

NFU appreciates senate ag leadership work on Farm Bill

News from United States   11 June 2018

World Pork Expo: Biomin's Digestarom focuses on growing, finishing pigs

News from United States   11 June 2018

World Pork Expo: Genesus' Jim Long Comments on China, Russia, Pork Tariffs

News from Global   11 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books