Novus International provides solutions for industry pain points at World Pork Expo 2018

12 June 2018

Novus International

At this year’s World Pork Expo, Novus is taking its science-based approach a step further by not only providing the latest research and data to attendees, but also addressing true industry pain points that swine producers face daily.

The Novus Knowledge Center tent showcases content and easy-to-follow visuals designed to offer quality information to a broad range of audiences, from producers to nutritionists, veterinarians, and university personnel.

“Those wanting to see performance data, those who want to see how our products will be beneficial in their day-to-day operations and for the audiences who simply love swine production, they will get a better understanding of where different Novus products play a role in solving their production challenges,” said Bob Buresh, executive manager of technical services for North America at Novus.“This year, we really wanted to address common problems producers in this industry are facing on a daily basis and how our products can help.”

Novus will also be hosting its annual Pig Pickin’ event on Thursday evening at 5:45 p.m. at the tent (G272) along Grand Avenue on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, will be in attendance to help pull the pork provided by the National Pork Producers Council and prepared by Lynch’s BBQ. Guests are invited to enjoy the pork and interact with Secretary Naig as well as Novus experts.

For more information about Novus swine production solutions and resources, visit www.novusint.com.

