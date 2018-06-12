News

China reduces tariffs for food imports

The Ministry of Agribusiness reports that the People's Republic of China approved Communiqué No. 4/2018, which provides for adjustments to the current tariff structure, as of 1 July, 2018

Including 1449 consumer products over which the Asian country does not have production or is a net importer, 387 of which are agro-industrial products. The regulation establishes temporary tariffs lower than those applied to the most favoured nation (MFN) countries, aimed at reducing prices and stimulating final consumer spending on the specified number of products, according to the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China.

"We are confident of the value of our Agribusiness to boost external markets and continue to generate work in every corner of Argentina, in this sense the look of a strategic partner like China is of vital importance," commented the Minister of Agribusiness, Luis Miguel Etchevehere.

The measure took place in the framework of negotiations between the two countries, that are being developed through the Secretariat of Agroindustrial Markets, Marisa Bircher, together with the Agricultural Counsel in China through the Argentine ambassador, Diego Guelar and the Agricultural Adviser, Hernán Viola.

For the agroindustrial sector, 43 products are particularly valuable for export to this market:

Fish: the tariff on hake was reduced from 10% to 5%, both whole, frozen and fillets; frozen ray and tilapia; salted anchovies and frozen crabs.

Dairy: the tariff on ice cream was reduced, from 19% to 12%.

Pre-mixes and baking: on pre-mixes for bread making, with an important reduction of 25% to 10%, as well as on dry pasta, stuffed pasta (for example, ravioli, except with meat filling), among others, from 15% to 10%.

Food and beverages: a significant reduction in the tariffs of several food products – as high as a 20% reduction. Such is the case for breakfast cereals, bulgur wheat, sweet cookies, canned tomatoes, canned peas, preserved beans, olives, prepared peanuts, preserved fruits, fruit juices, bottled water, beer and vinegar.

Pork products

Certain pork products have also received tariff reductions of 10%; raw, cooked and cured hams and pallets

This list is added to the 32 agro-industrial products that were also approved for the reduction of tariffs in December 2017.

In this way, there is an opportunity to continue strengthening trade with the China and generate more opportunities for food production and trade.

As reported by Ministerio de Agroindustria