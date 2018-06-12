ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

US, Canadian farm groups support strong trading partnership

12 June 2018

WASHINGTON - The leaders of the US National Farmers Union (NFU) and the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) in a joint statement today urged Canadian and US officials to preserve the strong, longstanding trade relationship between the two countries

CFA President Ron Bonnett and NFU President Roger Johnson issued the following statement:

“American and Canadian farmers and ranchers have long enjoyed a positive and rewarding trading relationship based on mutual respect and economic cooperation. Our nations trade more than $40 billion USD in agricultural products each year, and that number continues to climb as new opportunities arise between our markets.

“Given the global food and on-farm challenges we are facing and will face in the future, American and Canadian farmers need the certainty that the Canada-US trading relationship has provided for our farm products. To disrupt this relationship would be detrimental for farmers on both sides of the border, as our agricultural sectors are heavily integrated and, to a large extent, rely upon one another for each other’s success.

“No heated rhetoric nor inflammatory remark could possibly represent the positive sentiment that American and Canadian farmers share for each other’s nation. We urge our respective officials to engage in positive discourse that protects the strong trade ties that benefit American and Canadian farmers alike.”

 

As reported NFU (US)

 

Image: Makaristos


ThePigSite News Desk
Markets and Economics, Government & Regulatory


Share This

News By

Related News

EU Pig prices: quotations are going up moderately – unfair trade practice observed in Germany

News from European Union  12 June 2018

China reduces tariffs for food imports

News from Argentina  12 June 2018

NFU appreciates senate ag leadership work on Farm Bill

News from United States  11 June 2018

EU continues to top global agri-food trade

News from European Union  08 June 2018

RSPCA response to EFRA report The Future of Food, Farming and the Environment

News from United Kingdom  08 June 2018

More News

Genesus Global Market Report: USA, June 2018

News from United States   12 June 2018

Merck Animal Health Introduces SEQUIVITY™ Technology

News from Global   12 June 2018

Novus International provides solutions for industry pain points at World Pork Expo 2018

News from United States   12 June 2018

PIC and Giastar continue strategic collaboration in sow development

News from China   11 June 2018

World Biogas Expo 2018

News from Global   11 June 2018

World Pork Expo: Biomin's Digestarom focuses on growing, finishing pigs

News from United States   11 June 2018

World Pork Expo: Genesus' Jim Long Comments on China, Russia, Pork Tariffs

News from Global   11 June 2018

New cross-border MCFA opportunity announced at World Pork Expo

News from United States   08 June 2018

Accurate Labels Act introduced

News from United States   08 June 2018

PMI reveals three trends in feed additives

News from United States   07 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books