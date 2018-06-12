ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Merck Animal Health Introduces SEQUIVITY™ Technology

12 June 2018

Merck Animal Health - Pigs

Merck Animal Health, a global leader in vaccine development, is excited to deliver SEQUIVITY™ Technology. This innovative and highly advanced RNA Particle Technology is used to create flexible, safe and precise vaccine solutions to new and evolving disease challenges

Vaccination is essential to disease prevention and has been key to protecting animal health. SEQUIVITY represents a technological advance within the company’s existing vaccine portfolio, with a platform that uses genetic sequences for specific antigens found in disease producing pathogens. This allows the creation of vaccines as needed in response to new or progressing diseases.

In an interview with The Pig Site, Joe Roder, DVM, technical services manager, Merck Animal Health, discusses the innovative platform technology which is allowing animal health specialists to create customisable vaccinations. Click here to watch the full interview.

Joe Roder, DVM, technical services manager, Merck Animal Health

“By producing herd-specific custom vaccines, the technology enables producers and veterinarians to tackle animal health issues quickly and safely,” says Joe Roder, DVM, technical services manager, Merck Animal Health. “Since diseases differ around the world, the technology allows us to diagnose specific disease risks and take a targeted approach to disease control, depending on the exact needs of the country or region.”

In addition to being able to customise vaccines to meet specific threats, the SEQUIVITY platform technology can be used to provide a solution in a short period of time, where traditional vaccines can take years to develop.

 

How it Works: RNA Particle Technology

Vaccination mimics infection by introducing inactivated whole pathogens (antigens) into the animal to stimulate the immune system. For a conventional vaccine, the antigen is grown in the lab, deactivated or killed and then presented to the body. However, with SEQUIVITY and its revolutionary RNA Particle Technology, an electronic gene sequence is utilised.

After receiving the sequence, it is synthesised into RNA and inserted into the SEQUIVITY platform, which generates RNA particles. When injected in the animal, these particles provide instructions to the immune cells to translate the sequence into proteins which act as antigens.

Then, when challenged with an actual live pathogen, the animal’s immune system recognises the antigen and a targeted immune response is triggered.

To learn more about SEQUIVITY and to find answers to your advanced herd health challenges, click here

 

ThePigSite News DeskMore Merck/MSD Animal Health News
Pig Health, Conferences & Events, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Intradermal vaccination: The faster, calmer way of vaccinating your herd

News from Global  23 April 2018

MSD Animal Health continues its partnership with WeForest to promote a healthy planet

News from United States  19 April 2018

MSD Animal Health launches the IDAL® 3G needle-free, intradermal swine vaccination device

News from United States  11 April 2018

When diseases cross borders

News from European Union  31 March 2018

Farmers encouraged to look beyond antibiotics

News from United Kingdom  05 January 2018

More News

Genesus Global Market Report: USA, June 2018

News from United States   12 June 2018

EU Pig prices: quotations are going up moderately – unfair trade practice observed in Germany

News from European Union   12 June 2018

US, Canadian farm groups support strong trading partnership

News from United States   12 June 2018

China reduces tariffs for food imports

News from Argentina   12 June 2018

Novus International provides solutions for industry pain points at World Pork Expo 2018

News from United States   12 June 2018

PIC and Giastar continue strategic collaboration in sow development

News from China   11 June 2018

World Biogas Expo 2018

News from Global   11 June 2018

NFU appreciates senate ag leadership work on Farm Bill

News from United States   11 June 2018

World Pork Expo: Biomin's Digestarom focuses on growing, finishing pigs

News from United States   11 June 2018

World Pork Expo: Genesus' Jim Long Comments on China, Russia, Pork Tariffs

News from Global   11 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books