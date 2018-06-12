ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

PIC and Giastar continue strategic collaboration in sow development

12 June 2018
PIC

﻿Another strong step forward to provide the best genetics in China.

PIC and Giastar continue their multiyear agreement to support the development of a 50,000 sow breeding system. Recently, a full charter of Great Grand Parent (GGP) animals was imported from PIC North America. These gilts just completed the required quarantine in China and were transferred to a modern multiplication unit developed by Giastar.

This agreement with PIC provides Giastar the capability to grow their commercial pyramid and will enable PIC customers to accelerate genetic improvement through their production systems, enhancing performance, productivity and profitability across China.

“This successful shipment is a major milestone in China for our partner Giastar, for PIC and for the swine industry. As these GGP animals will be capable of producing and disseminating the best quality genetics,” shared Catalin Lapuste, Operations Director, PIC China. “We will continue to see the value of this collaboration as the industry is heading towards a down price market where the need for best performances and increased productivity is more relevant than ever.”

“We made the effort to import the GGP animals as we are convinced that a large production system is similar to a house. It needs a strong foundation and we know PIC puts a lot of emphasis on the total economic advantages and this resonates to Giastar’s overall objective which is to produce the highest quality meat at lowest cost of production,” said Mr. Duan Lifeng, CEO of Sichuan Giastar Group.

About PIC

PIC is the global leader in swine genetics. PIC combines quantitative analytics with leading-edge biotechnology to generate the fastest rate of genetic improvement. Its mission is to develop and deliver breeding stock that helps pork producers maximise their profitability. In addition, PIC provides world-class technical support to its customers to help realise the genetic potential in the farm. PIC, founded in 1962, is a division of Genus plc and operates in more than 40 countries on 6 continents. www.pic.com

ThePigSite News DeskRead more PIC News here
Genetics, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

PIC and Giastar continue strategic collaboration in sow development

News from China  11 June 2018

Never stop improving: PIC’s game-changing genetic advancements in pork quality

News from United States  14 March 2018

Achieving high-quality pork: Superior genetics & proper animal-carcass handling

News from United States  27 January 2018

Giantstar and PIC China enter into a long term partnership

News from China  23 January 2018

PIC China's 2017 symposium: Dreaming big for China

News from China  29 November 2017

More News

Pork Checkoff seeks 2018 #RealPigFarming student social forces

News from United States   13 June 2018

NFU highlights positives of Senate Ag Farm Bill

News from United States   13 June 2018

NFU launches #YourHarvest to raise profile of arable sector

News from United Kingdom   13 June 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: World Pork Expo Report 2018

News from United States   12 June 2018

Three-phase plan helps seize control of PRRS

News from United States   12 June 2018

ASF Update: Romania identifies new cases

News from Romania   12 June 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: USA, June 2018

News from United States   12 June 2018

EU Pig prices: quotations are going up moderately – unfair trade practice observed in Germany

News from European Union   12 June 2018

Merck Animal Health Introduces SEQUIVITY™ Technology

News from Global   12 June 2018

US, Canadian farm groups support strong trading partnership

News from United States   12 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books