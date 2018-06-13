News

Pork Checkoff seeks 2018 #RealPigFarming student social forces

The National Pork Board is searching for the next student social forces team, with applications open now through 28 June

The social forces team will be expected to advocate for pig farming using their social media accounts and #RealPigFarming. Selected students who meet defined milestones will be eligible for a $500 scholarship.

The Checkoff’s #RealPigFarming gives pig farmers, academics, youth, veterinarians and allied industry members an opportunity to discuss today’s pork production across social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

“Last year the team generated over 670 positive posts for pig farming in a five-month period,” said Claire Masker, public relations director for the National Pork Board. “This year we anticipate more discussion about pig farming while the students expand their professional network.”

Interested students are encouraged to apply. They should be 18 to 23 years old, involved in the pork industry, understand the importance of pork production and have strong communication skills. The team is expected to be active from July through December 2018.

The social forces team will gather at National Pork Board in Des Moines, Iowa in September for a #RealPigFarming student social forces meeting. Topics will include an update from the Pork Checkoff, team expectations and a networking dinner all while building relationships with fellow team members.

“The student social forces team serves as another resource for consumers to ask questions about food safety, sustainability and more,” Masker said.

“These students play a key role in helping pork producers share their farms to answer consumer questions.”

As reported by The Pork Checkoff