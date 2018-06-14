ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

NFU statement on Senate Ag Committee Farm Bill passage

14 June 2018

The US Senate Agriculture Committee today advanced its version of the 2018 Farm Bill by a vote of 20-1

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signalled he intends to bring the bill up for a vote on the floor prior to the Senate’s 4 July recess.

National Farmers Union (NFU) President Roger Johnson issued the following statement in response to the committee’s work:

“Today’s farm bill markup in the Senate Agriculture committee embodied the bipartisan, cooperative spirit that federal agriculture policymaking has traditionally enjoyed. We commend Chairman Roberts and Ranking Member Stabenow for their hard work and leadership to advance a farm bill this year.

“We’re encouraged by a number of amendments that were approved today that will strengthen the bill. Refunding dairy Margin Protection Program premium payments made between 2015-2017, restoring funding for bio-based programmes, and removing separate payment limits for organic producers in EQIP, will all help struggling producers.

“Family farmers and ranchers need the certainty and support of a strong Farm Bill this year, especially given the dramatic drop in net farm income in the years since the 2014 Farm Bill was passed and signed into law, and given the ongoing trade disruptions. Farmers Union encourages the Senate to continue the bipartisan work witnessed today and pass a farm bill that shores up the safety nets for farmers and consumers, promotes farm and ranch sustainability, and ensures fair and diverse markets for family farmers. We look forward to additional improvements as the bill progresses through the Senate.”

 

As reported by NFU(US)

Image (Roger Johnson): ©NFU

 


ThePigSite News Desk
