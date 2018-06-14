News

CPF commits to animal welfare goals on all farms

Charoen Popkhand Foods Plc (CPF) commits to group sow housing and strong implementation of animal welfare practices on all of it's farms

The same standard will extend to farmers who work with CPF in the near future, to raise food quality and safety throughout production chain.

Dr Damnoen Chaturavittawong, DVM, Senior Vice President of Swine Veterinary Service Department at Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF), said group sow housing is installed in new facilities that build in Thailand after 2017 and overseas operations in 2018. The older facilities with gestation crates will complete the transition to the same standard housing within 2028.

By 2028, all units in Thailand and overseas will have group sow housing installed.

To provide the best living condition for all pigs, CPF’s farms are controlled by Evaporative Cooling Systems (EVAP), an advanced technology which manages the environment inside of the farm, helping the farm animals to relax.

Moreover, it is the company’s top priority that all animals must not be harmed physically and emotionally during the transportation process. The appropriate feeding and watering systems, as well as good ventilation, are provided during the process to minimise stress.

“The company has announced global policy for animal welfare to ensure all stakeholders that responsible livestock farming at a world-class standard is the cornerstone of the CPF business. All animals will have the most humane treatment during the period of farming,” Dr Damnoen said.

He added that the policy will be extended to CPF’s business partners so that the consumers can be confident of CPF’s food quality and safety.

CPF has been continuously developing and implementing farming practices under the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare to ensure that farm animals will be free from hunger and thirst, discomfort, pain, injury and disease, fear and distress; with the ability to express normal behavior. This is because the healthy animal is the basis of a quality product.

For example, animal welfare activities at CPF’s pig farms include replacing blood sampling with rope test to collect oral fluid and using Needle-free injection techniques to reduce pain and distress.

In broiler farms, Dr Payungsak Somyanontanakul, CPF’s Vice President and animal welfare expert, told that the poultry sector has been working under high standard of animal welfare for almost 20 years.

Left to right: Dr Payungsak Somyanontanakul, Vice President, CPF; Dr Damnoen Chaturavittawong, DVM, Senior Vice President of Swine Veterinary Service Department, CPF

The company demonstrates further commitment by appointing the Poultry Welfare Officer to provide proper guidance to all of CPF’s poultry farms worldwide within 2020.

EVAP system is also being used at the poultry farm to provide the most comfortable living for chickens. The poultry management at CPF has been accredited by international-recognised organisations including Germany’s QS Standard for chicken production process. The accreditation reflects an excellence in quality management and food safety of the company.

CPF poultry complex adopts compartment system to prevent bird flu and other avian diseases.

The compartmentalisation is widely recognised in by organisation and people in poultry business in improving Biosecurity Management at the complex and nearby area.

The measure is designed to evaluate the risk from external infection based on Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) for the influenza.

Avian disease surveillance and disease control with within 1km area as well as “From Feed-to-Factory” Traceability system are also crucial elements of compartment system.

“Animal welfare compliance directly link to our consumers. The farmers will not need an assist from antibiotic drugs and growth promoter for healthy animals. It will significantly reduce the risk of antibiotic residue from tainted meat,” he explained.

Dr Payungsak added that the company has shared the expertise in animal welfare practices to the broiler farmers in the Southeast Asia such as Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam to promote food quality and safety throughout the region.

“Our poultry business is at world-class standard. However, we decide to take a significant step toward being industry leader in animal welfare. It will be our duty as a responsible food producer to develop and transfer this knowledge to the others,” he said

The CPF’s animal welfare practices will be complied with global standards as well as WHO’s One Health approach.

CPF is working closely with business partners, government agencies, civil society organisations, institute of researches including all stakeholders so as to make awareness of the principle of animal welfare and to jointly develop the guidance of farming to attain the best practice for animals and consumers.

The animal welfare policy will be a crucial part for CPF’s Responsible Farming and Food Production that highlight in reducing drugs and other substance that may harm consumers health.

As reported by Charoen Popkhand Foods Plc