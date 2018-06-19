ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Strict biosecurity recommended in the fight against African Swine Fever

19 June 2018

With African Swine Fever (ASF) continuing its spread through Eastern and Central Europe and industry leaders warning pig producers about an increased risk of ASF reaching the UK, speciality chemicals company LANXESS is recommending the implementation of strict biosecurity protocols to help prevent the spread of the disease

Stephan Cho, Head of Market Segment Disinfection in the Material Protection Products business unit (MPP) at LANXESS, explains the importance of biosecurity best practice in combating the risk that African Swine Fever poses to the European swine production industry: “Prevention comes first,” says Cho. “Biosecurity is the only real way of stopping the spread of the African Swine Fever virus onto and around a swine production facility. Producers need to achieve the highest possible levels of biosecurity, leveraged by good buy-in and compliance from management, their staff and their suppliers.”

With African Swine Fever (ASF) continuing its spread through Eastern and Central Europe, specialty chemicals company LANXESS is recommending the implementation of strict biosecurity protocols to help prevent the spread of the disease. Photo: LANXESS AG

As part of their commitment to providing biosecurity advice and support, LANXESS has launched the Virkon 360° Biosecurity campaign, focusing on the key elements of biosecurity best practice for surfaces, equipment, air, and drinking water delivery systems, highlighting their proven and trusted Biosolve heavy-duty cleaners and Virkon disinfectant formulations.

Virkon S – proven effective against African Swine fever

LANXESS offers swine producers the proven broad spectrum virucidal disinfectant Virkon S for ASF biosecurity prevention and control measures. Having been independently tested for virucidal efficacy against ASF by the Institute of Animal Health, Pirbright, United Kingdom, Virkon S is proven to be effective against ASF at a dilution rate of 1:800, in the presence of organic challenge and at low temperatures (down to 4°C) reflecting its proven performance and suitability for real world “on farm” conditions. In addition, LANXESS is offering swine producers timely advice on the clinical symptoms of ASF and guidance on implementing enhanced biosecurity protocols across the range of possible infection vectors, including wild boar and other animals, transport vehicles, housing facilities and personnel.

“Virkon S is a scientific breakthrough with performance characteristics that have defined biosecurity standards for over 30 years, making it the disinfectant of choice for swine housing, surfaces, equipment, vehicles and footwear. It is especially effective in combating the spread of disease via transport vehicles,” adds Cho.

 

Read more about LANXESS and their commitment to biosecurity here

