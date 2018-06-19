ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Osborne announces certification to ISO 9001:2015

19 June 2018

Osborne Industries

Osborne Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of livestock management equipment like Stanfield® piglet heat mats and FIRE® pig performance testing feeders, is pleased to announce their April 16, 2018, certification under ISO 9001:2015. The company has maintained certification under ISO standards since October 2000

The company-developed and maintained internal Quality Management System (QMS) has conformed to the requirements of the ISO 9001 international standard for nearly 20 years. Recently, during an annual audit by SAI Global Certification Services, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, auditors recommended Osborne be approved for the advancement from the 2008 to the 2015 standard.

“Maintaining our ISO certification allows us to monitor and continually improve our Quality Management System in order to give our customers peace-of-mind that the products and services we provide will meet their expectations,” stated Ron Sturgeon, Quality System Manager and Environmental Coordinator.

“Our QMS provides the framework necessary to consistently manufacture products and provide services that not only fulfil our customers’ requirements, but aim to exceed them.”

International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 is currently the most up-to-date standard of its kind, focusing on the performance of a manufacturer’s QMS. The certification includes an emphasis on risk-based thinking, increased customer focus and leadership requirements, and continual improvement of a company’s QMS.

For more than 45 years, Osborne has been a leading supplier of pig production equipment like piglet heating mats, pig feeders, livestock scales, ventilation equipment and advanced automated management equipment.

The company maintains a large network of dealers who distribute equipment to more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information on Osborne or the products they manufacture for the swine production industry, e-mail info@osborne-ind.com or visit osbornelivestockequipment.com

ThePigSite News Desk
Housing Systems, Heating and Ventilation, Government & Regulatory, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Innovative pig feeding trough designs

News from United States  08 March 2018

Osborne's FAST Start wean-to-finish feeder named Producer Choice at World Pork Expo

News from United States  23 August 2017

Osborne Introduces New Wean-to-Finish Feeder

News from United States  31 May 2017

Osborne Industries Inc. USA to exhibit at VIV Russia 2017

News from United States  17 May 2017

Osborne Awarded Patent for Innovative Heat Pad Indicator Light

News from United States  26 July 2016

More News

UK government minsters support rural businesses at royal highland show

News from United Kingdom   19 June 2018

Strict biosecurity recommended in the fight against African Swine Fever

News from European Union   19 June 2018

New way to combat infertility in your boars

News from United States   19 June 2018

NPPC calls for expanded access to foreign workers

News from Canada   19 June 2018

Heat stress: How much does it drain your pigs and profits?

News from United States   18 June 2018

Genesus global technical report: Is customising pork primal value an opportunity?

News from United States   18 June 2018

Action not words needed to tackle farm output stagnation

News from United Kingdom   18 June 2018

Increased pork supplies expected to result in price discounts in fourth quarter

News from Canada   18 June 2018

Reality of China trade tensions demands strong plan to protect family farmers and ranchers

News from United States   18 June 2018

Ukraine officials in fact-finding visit to AHDB

News from United Kingdom   15 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books