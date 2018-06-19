News

Osborne announces certification to ISO 9001:2015

Osborne Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of livestock management equipment like Stanfield® piglet heat mats and FIRE® pig performance testing feeders, is pleased to announce their April 16, 2018, certification under ISO 9001:2015. The company has maintained certification under ISO standards since October 2000

The company-developed and maintained internal Quality Management System (QMS) has conformed to the requirements of the ISO 9001 international standard for nearly 20 years. Recently, during an annual audit by SAI Global Certification Services, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, auditors recommended Osborne be approved for the advancement from the 2008 to the 2015 standard.

“Maintaining our ISO certification allows us to monitor and continually improve our Quality Management System in order to give our customers peace-of-mind that the products and services we provide will meet their expectations,” stated Ron Sturgeon, Quality System Manager and Environmental Coordinator.

“Our QMS provides the framework necessary to consistently manufacture products and provide services that not only fulfil our customers’ requirements, but aim to exceed them.”

International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 is currently the most up-to-date standard of its kind, focusing on the performance of a manufacturer’s QMS. The certification includes an emphasis on risk-based thinking, increased customer focus and leadership requirements, and continual improvement of a company’s QMS.

For more than 45 years, Osborne has been a leading supplier of pig production equipment like piglet heating mats, pig feeders, livestock scales, ventilation equipment and advanced automated management equipment.

The company maintains a large network of dealers who distribute equipment to more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information on Osborne or the products they manufacture for the swine production industry, e-mail info@osborne-ind.com or visit osbornelivestockequipment.com