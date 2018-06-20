ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Immediate action needed from Defra on Countryside Stewardship

20 June 2018
National Farmers Union

NFU President Minette Batters, backed by the entire NFU Council, has today called for immediate bridging payments for agri-environment agreement holders and a rollover option for scheme renewals

NFU Deputy President Guy Smith, who is the officeholder lead on agri-environment schemes, said:

“It is clear that Defra is severely lagging behind on making Countryside Stewardship (CS) agreement offers and payments, with thousands still waiting for the advance payments and even more waiting for final payments.

“We are calling on Defra to make bridging payments to the value of 75% of the annual payment to those who have not received any payments and are fortunate enough to be in an agri-environment agreement.

“With many ELS and HLS agreements now expiring we are seeing many farmers looking to continue the positive work being done under new schemes – and the disappointment that follows when applications to CS are delayed or refused.

“Defra needs to be capitalising on the great appetite from farmers to continue the work under environmental schemes. At the moment there are no options for the hundreds whose CS applications were refused or proved too complex to apply for; there needs to be a functional scheme to enable farmers to renew efficiently and continue to deliver environmental enhancement.

“We have to question how high on the priority list environmental schemes really are for Defra; these schemes are vital to farmers and the natural environment they work in – there is a lot at stake if Defra cannot deliver this effectively.”

 

Image: Keith Evans / Countryside Stewardship Scheme sign / CC BY-SA 2.0

