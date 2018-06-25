ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter June 2018

25 June 2018

It is with great excitement we now share this first edition of our newsletter with a focus on swine production and the industry.

 

Protects pigs against a double M. hyo challenge

In an experimental trial performed in the University of Ghent and published during ESPHM congress in 2016, a double M. hyo strain challenge tried to stimulate the situation of multiple infections which can occur in the farm condition.

Preparing the gilts: production

Discussing weight and age at mating, stall adaptation, flushing, how to perform heat detection and insemination, the convenience or inconvenience of segregating the gilts.

source: www.pig333.com

A strong focus around the world for regional scientific trials

A trend we have noticed is the propensity of the industry to publish studies and trials from various countries performed in their own environment.

This ensures that updated data is collected and made available to the industry

To view data we published at the recent ESPHM, click the link provided.

   

 

 

Collaboration and sharing information with the some of the largest swine producing countries in the in the world

In the US , the National Pork Producers Council is once again putting on the World Pork Expo, from the 6th to the 8th of June 2018, please come and visit us at the Ceva booth V1033 or G370.

Just a week later we will again be sharing knowledge and collaborating with key role players in the swine industry in Asia, at this year's International Pig Veterinary Society Congress (IVPS) held in Chongqing , China from the 11th to the 14th of June, we gain invite you to visit us at this event.

 

Pig Health, Production Management, Conferences & Events


