Anizome™ launches microbiome discovery platform for animal health and nutrition

22 June 2018

Anizome™, the first company to offer a commercial therapeutic microbiome discovery platform dedicated to animal health and nutrition, is launched today.

The collection of microorganisms that inhabit the bodies of humans and animals have been studied extensively in recent years and play an important role in maintaining host health.

While over $1 billion has been invested in human health microbiome start-ups, the therapeutic potential of the microbiome in animals is yet to be unlocked.

“Recent discoveries are causing us to rethink the way we treat disease in animals. The microbiome holds great promise, not only in reducing antibiotic use in livestock, but also in creating personalised solutions for our pets,” says AnizomeChief Executive Officer, Oliver Hardcastle.

Anizomebrings together an experienced and pioneering team of experts to build on more than a decade of breakthrough discovery in the microbiome. The company intends to develop novel diagnostic and therapeutic solutions capable of optimising performance and preventing disease in animals.

The partners behind the company include Baylor College of Medicine – a premier health sciences university in the United States and home to the Alkek Centre for Metagenomics and Microbiome Research, Diversigen – a leading human microbiome company, and Stonehaven Incubate, which specialises in accelerating innovation through new company formations in animal health.

The joint venture bridges the gap between microbiome research and commercial development to deliver next-generation solutions for farm and companion animals.

“If you were to build this platform from scratch it would take several years, an investment of tens of millions of dollars and require significant expertise,” says Oliver. “The team we have at ANIZOME are world leaders in the microbiome sphere and will be developing a pipeline of candidates to tackle some of the most significant animal health challenges. By utilising the advancements made in human health, we will be able to improve animal welfare and productivity.”

To access the technology platform, go to the website www.anizome.com.

