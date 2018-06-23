ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Genesus global technical report: PCAI vs Traditional AI

23 June 2018
Genesus - The first power in genetics

No matter what catheter you use PCAI (Post Cervical AI) or Traditional AI (foam or spiral catheter) the reproduction success has different pieces to the puzzle.

by Garth Braun, A.I Centre, General Manager, Genesus Inc

Heat detection and proper boar exposure with adequate energy and protein levels in the feed especially at lactation is a must. Good quality semen and above average stockman ship is also required with both applications.

PCAI is not a new technology it has been around for several years, what is different from the lack of success in the past is the boar exposure. In the past PCAI was treated like traditional insemination with boar exposure at time of depositing semen. Has been observed that greater fertility can be achieved when heat detection is done 45-60 minutes prior to breeding, and at this time without boar exposure. PCAI can be done this way do to the fact the sow doesn’t draw the semen in, the technician squeezes the tube or flat pack into the uterine body.

The difference between PCAI and Traditional is in the placement of insemination. (Fig A)

The boar and traditional AI have the same placement (IP) of the semen; while, with post cervical insemination semen is deposited in the uterine body (UT)

The main reason PCAI was introduced, a few years back, was have a wider availability to semen from higher indexing boars, due to using less sperm cells for each insemination. PCAI also saves labor costs but in turn has increased insemination consumables. This may be advantageous for farms that have a challenge finding reliable labour.

Conclusions

Tonnage per sow as Genesus has been saying for years is what it boils down to.

Table 2 shows a fertility decrease when you bring your levels below 2 billion in sperm cells. Other factors include semen quality, timing of insemination and the longevity of the sperm cells in vitro plus many more such as nutrition, air quality and so on.

My thoughts are that a commercial farm should have above average fertility results prior to changing from traditional AI to PCAI.

  • The Post cervical technique is not to be used as a method to improve fertility on farms that are challenged in the breeding department.
  • For the farms that have already an above average fertility performance, PCAI should not decrease fertility
  • PCAI may help producers with labour issues, by shortening significantely the breeding process
  • PCAI will also increase rod cost 3 to 8 times - but no other significant cost should occur.


To find out more about Genesus Genetics, please take the time to visit their website at www.genesus.com .

Breeding and Reproduction, Pig Welfare, Conferences & Events


Share This

News By

Related News

Jim Long Pork Commentary: World Pork Expo Report 2018

News from United States  12 June 2018

World Pork Expo: Genesus' Jim Long Comments on China, Russia, Pork Tariffs

News from Global  11 June 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: World Pork Expo week.

News from United States  05 June 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: British Pig Fair report

News from United Kingdom  01 June 2018

Genesus Global Technical Report: New research in population health

News from United States  23 April 2018

More News

Compassion’s Awards celebrate continual drive for global farm animal welfare

News from Global   22 June 2018

Three simple, effective ways to help hogs beat the heat this summer

News from United States   22 June 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Canada – Is the Party Over? Part 2

News from Canada   22 June 2018

Anizome™ launches microbiome discovery platform for animal health and nutrition

News from European Union   22 June 2018

Thermography serving pig vets and farmers with new app

News from Spain   22 June 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: U.S. 80¢ Lean Hogs!

News from United States   22 June 2018

How stress hammers a pig’s intestinal system

News from United States   22 June 2018

Winterbotham Darby wins prestigious Special Recognition Award from Compassion in World Farming

News from European Union   22 June 2018

Impact of Carbon dioxide gas shortages on the British meat industry

News from United Kingdom   21 June 2018

Are mycotoxins damaging the productivity of your herd? Find out with this free e-book

News from Global   20 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books