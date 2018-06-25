News

258,121 pounds of pork lard products recalled by Quay Corporation

USA - The Quay Corporation, a Skokie, Illinois establishment, is recalling approximately 258,121 pounds of pork lard products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on 22 June 2018

Class I Recall

High health risk

The shelf stable packaged pork lard products were produced on 29 July 2016 through 22 June 22 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

28-oz. sealed plastic cups containing “MARGARITA MANTECA PORK LARD” with sell by dates ranging from 29 January 2017 through 22 December 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17445” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered when FSIS personnel visited the establishment after receiving information that the product was being labeled for sale without inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Victor Cuellar, Operations Manager, Quay Corporation, at +1 (847) 676-4233.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 am to 6 pm (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem

ThePigSite News Desk