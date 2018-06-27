ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Room to breathe: California voters to decide whether hens, pigs and calves get more space

27 June 2018

USA - Secretary of State Alex Padilla today announced that an initiative is eligible for the 6 November 2018, General Election ballot

In order to become eligible for the ballot, the initiative needed 365,880 valid petition signatures, which is equal to five percent of the total votes cast for governor in the November 2014 General Election.

An initiative can qualify via random sampling of petition signatures if the sampling projects a number of valid signatures greater than 110 percent of the required number. The initiative needed at least 402,468 projected valid signatures to qualify by random sampling, and it exceeded that threshold today.

On 28 June 2018, the Secretary of State will certify the initiative as qualified for the 6 November 2018 General Election ballot, unless the proponent withdraws the initiative prior to that date pursuant to Elections Code section 9604(b).

The Attorney General's official title and summary of the initiative is as follows:

ESTABLISHES NEW STANDARDS FOR CONFINEMENT OF CERTAIN FARM ANIMALS; BANS SALE OF CERTAIN NON-COMPLYING PRODUCTS. INITIATIVE STATUTE. Establishes new minimum space requirements for confining veal calves, breeding pigs, and egg-laying hens; requires egg-laying hens be raised in cage-free environment after December 31, 2021. Prohibits certain commercial sales of specified meat and egg products from animals confined in non-complying manner. Defines sales violations as unfair competition. Creates good faith defense for sellers relying upon written certification by suppliers that meat or animal products comply with new confinement standards. Requires State of California to issue implementing regulations. Summary of estimate by Legislative Analyst and Director of Finance of fiscal impact on state and local government: Potential decrease in state and local tax revenues from farm businesses, likely not to exceed the low millions of dollars annually. Potential state costs ranging up to ten million dollars annually to enforce the measure. (17-0026)

The proponent of this initiative is Cheri Shankar. The proponent can be reached c/o Kurt Oneto at (916) 446-6752.

For more information about how an initiative qualifies for the ballot in California, click here

 

As reported by California Secretary of State
Pig Health, Production Management, Pig Welfare, Government & Regulatory, Sustainability


Share This

News By

Related News

British farmers are ‘better equipped than anyone’ to deliver high quality food

News from United Kingdom  27 June 2018

USDA launches outreach survey to small and very small meat and establishments

News from United States  27 June 2018

More must be done to address lost demand for renewable fuels

News from United States  27 June 2018

Make Red Tractor the flagship for British food, then shout about it

News from United Kingdom  26 June 2018

UK Robotics Week 2018: new whitepaper now available on Agri-Tech

News from United Kingdom  26 June 2018

More News

Peaking too soon? The US economic outlook for 2018

News from United States   27 June 2018

Zoetis adds monovalent swine vaccine with two PCV2 genotypes

News from United States   27 June 2018

Uganda pork producers to benefit from improved pig breeds

News from Uganda   26 June 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: U.S. Lean Hog prices continue to increase!

News from United States   26 June 2018

PCV2: Future considerations for an evolving virus

News from United States   26 June 2018

258,121 pounds of pork lard products recalled by Quay Corporation

News from United States   25 June 2018

NFU President to underline importance of food to Secretary of State

News from United Kingdom   25 June 2018

Canadian Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay sets out on the 'Growing Canadian Agriculture' tour

News from Canada   25 June 2018

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter June 2018

News from European Union   25 June 2018

DSM talks vitamin D and boosting post-weaning productivity

News from United States   25 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books